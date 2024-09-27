Army strengthens bilateral relations at ADAS 2024



Commanding General, Philippine Army, Lt. Gen Roy M. Galido and Director of Asia-Pacific at the International Directorate of the French Ministry of Defense Procurement Agency Brig. Gen. Caroline Salahun discuss future collaboration on joint exercises of both armies during the 2nd day of ADAS exhibition at the World Trade Center in Pasay City on September 27, 2024.

By OACPA

September 27, 2024

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – The Philippine Army engaged in strategic dialogues with the Indonesian Army and French Defense Ministry, solidifying bilateral relations on the second day of the 5th Asian Defense and Security (ADAS) exhibition at the World Trade Center in Pasay City on September 27, 2024.

The Commanding General of the Philippine Army, Lt. Gen Roy M. Galido, met with Deputy Assistant for Intelligence of the Indonesian Army Brig. Gen. Ardian Triwarsana, to explore collaborative initiatives. Discussions centered on the potential for subject matter expert exchanges, particularly in logistics research and development, and the enhancement of logistics operations.

In a separate engagement, Lt. Gen. Galido and Director of Asia-Pacific at the International Directorate of the French Ministry of Defense Procurement Agency Brig. Gen. Caroline Salahun, expressed mutual interest in strengthening defense and security cooperation between the Philippines and France. Both parties highlighted the potential for future collaboration, including the PA’s participation in joint exercises focused on jungle and mountain warfare, as well as peacekeeping operations – initially as observers.