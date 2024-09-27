Army strengthens
bilateral relations at ADAS 2024
Commanding
General, Philippine Army, Lt. Gen Roy M. Galido and Director
of Asia-Pacific at the International Directorate of the
French Ministry of Defense Procurement Agency Brig. Gen.
Caroline Salahun discuss future collaboration on joint
exercises of both armies during the 2nd day of ADAS
exhibition at the World Trade Center in Pasay City on
September 27, 2024.
By
OACPA
September 27, 2024
FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig
City – The Philippine Army engaged in strategic dialogues with
the Indonesian Army and French Defense Ministry, solidifying
bilateral relations on the second day of the 5th Asian Defense and
Security (ADAS) exhibition at the World Trade Center in Pasay City
on September 27, 2024.
The Commanding General of
the Philippine Army, Lt. Gen Roy M. Galido, met with Deputy
Assistant for Intelligence of the Indonesian Army Brig. Gen. Ardian
Triwarsana, to explore collaborative initiatives. Discussions
centered on the potential for subject matter expert exchanges,
particularly in logistics research and development, and the
enhancement of logistics operations.
In a separate engagement,
Lt. Gen. Galido and Director of Asia-Pacific at the International
Directorate of the French Ministry of Defense Procurement Agency
Brig. Gen. Caroline Salahun, expressed mutual interest in
strengthening defense and security cooperation between the
Philippines and France. Both parties highlighted the potential for
future collaboration, including the PA’s participation in joint
exercises focused on jungle and mountain warfare, as well as
peacekeeping operations – initially as observers.
These engagements
underscore the Philippine Army's commitment to fostering strong
international partnerships, enhancing defense capabilities, and
promoting regional stability.