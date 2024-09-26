BotiCARD opens new
branch in Sta. Cruz, Laguna
By
EDRIAN BANANIA
September 26, 2024
SAN PABLO CITY –
With the commitment of CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institution (CARD
MRI) to providing quality, affordable health products and services,
BotiCARD opened its new branch in Sta. Cruz, Laguna on September 18,
2024.
For health services
capacity, Sta. Cruz, Laguna ranked 25th out of 509 first and
second-class municipalities in 2024. Despite this, certain families
and individuals still need affordable access to medicine and
healthcare services. In support of CARD MRI’s mission, BotiCARD
established a new pharmacy that will cater to the community of Sta.
Cruz offered them affordable and discounted generic and branded
medicines and other healthcare products and services.
“To break the cycle of
poverty, it is essential to enhance health and wellness while
providing access to quality, affordable products and services. This
new branch opening aligns with CARD MRI's mission to eradicate
poverty and represents a significant step towards our goal of
establishing one pharmacy in every community, one step at a time,"
said BotiCARD President Ms. Rosenda Aquino.
Residents of Sta. Cruz has
access to affordable generic medicines, basic health supplies,
hygiene products, selected supplements, and other pharmacy
essentials. While promoting the use of generic medicines is a
primary goal, branded medicines are also available.
In its commitment to
community health and wellness, BotiCARD offered free medical
check-ups, massage, tooth extraction, and freebies like a 28%
discount to those who attended the branch opening.
“The branch opening
represents a significant milestone, showcasing CARD MRI’s role as
more than just a microfinance institution. It highlights the
organization's broader mission to combat poverty through a variety
of accessible products and services that more people can afford,”
Aquino explained.
Aside from BotiCARD staff
and CARD clients, the event was also attended by CARD MRI’s media
partners.
The BotiCARD Sta. Cruz
branch is now ready to serve the local community of Sta. Cruz. The
branch is located at A. Regidor St. Barangay V, Sta. Cruz, Laguna,
and will schedule a monthly free medical consultation for everyone.
BotiCARD is a member
institution of CARD MRI, a group of institutions with a shared
mission to eradicate poverty and improve the lives of Filipino
families.
As of August 2024,
BotiCARD Inc. operates 22 branches and serves over 2 million clients
nationwide.