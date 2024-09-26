BotiCARD opens new branch in Sta. Cruz, Laguna

By EDRIAN BANANIA

September 26, 2024

SAN PABLO CITY – With the commitment of CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institution (CARD MRI) to providing quality, affordable health products and services, BotiCARD opened its new branch in Sta. Cruz, Laguna on September 18, 2024.

For health services capacity, Sta. Cruz, Laguna ranked 25th out of 509 first and second-class municipalities in 2024. Despite this, certain families and individuals still need affordable access to medicine and healthcare services. In support of CARD MRI’s mission, BotiCARD established a new pharmacy that will cater to the community of Sta. Cruz offered them affordable and discounted generic and branded medicines and other healthcare products and services.

“To break the cycle of poverty, it is essential to enhance health and wellness while providing access to quality, affordable products and services. This new branch opening aligns with CARD MRI's mission to eradicate poverty and represents a significant step towards our goal of establishing one pharmacy in every community, one step at a time," said BotiCARD President Ms. Rosenda Aquino.

Residents of Sta. Cruz has access to affordable generic medicines, basic health supplies, hygiene products, selected supplements, and other pharmacy essentials. While promoting the use of generic medicines is a primary goal, branded medicines are also available.

In its commitment to community health and wellness, BotiCARD offered free medical check-ups, massage, tooth extraction, and freebies like a 28% discount to those who attended the branch opening.

“The branch opening represents a significant milestone, showcasing CARD MRI’s role as more than just a microfinance institution. It highlights the organization's broader mission to combat poverty through a variety of accessible products and services that more people can afford,” Aquino explained.

Aside from BotiCARD staff and CARD clients, the event was also attended by CARD MRI’s media partners.

The BotiCARD Sta. Cruz branch is now ready to serve the local community of Sta. Cruz. The branch is located at A. Regidor St. Barangay V, Sta. Cruz, Laguna, and will schedule a monthly free medical consultation for everyone.

BotiCARD is a member institution of CARD MRI, a group of institutions with a shared mission to eradicate poverty and improve the lives of Filipino families.