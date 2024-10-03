Barbie Forteza and
David Licauco named Save the Children Philippines Ambassadors
Press Release
October 3, 2024
QUEZON CITY – In
celebration of the International Day of Peace, GMA Network’s beloved
love team Barbie Forteza and David Licauco are officially the newest
ambassadors of Save the Children Philippines.
The Kapuso Network’s
dynamic duo will be at the forefront of Save the Children’s mission
to amplify the voices of children and inspire people to protect and
fulfill the rights of every child. They will be joining the ranks of
other Save the Children Ambassadors such as Jennifer Garner and
Enrique Iglesias.
Known for their undeniable
chemistry and genuine compassion, Barbie and David embody the spirit
of youth and optimism that Save the Children Philippines hopes to
spread among Filipino children, especially those most impacted by
inequality and discrimination.
Save the Children, the
world’s leading independent organization, was founded in the
aftermath of World War I in 1919 by Eglantyne Jebb, the woman who
drafted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1924 which was
eventually adopted as the United Nations Convention on the Rights of
the Child.
GMA Network Inc.’s Atty.
Annette Gozon-Valdes, Senior Vice President for Programming, Talent
Management, Worldwide, and Support Group, and President and CEO of
GMA Films noted how Barbie and David’s engagement with Save the
Children coincides with their role as Adelina and Hiroshi,
respectively, in the hit teleserye “Pulang Araw” and said:
“This is where the role of
our newest ambassadors comes in. In 'Pulang Araw,' Barbie Forteza
and David Licauco portray Adelina and Hiroshi, characters caught in
the crossfire of war. The show also demonstrates the psychological
and emotional battlefields that war imposes on children. ‘Pulang
Araw,’ uses the evocative color red echoing the iconic hue of Save
the Children, symbolizing our auspicious synergy. Let today and the
days to come be a ‘Pulang Araw,' a day of fiery red love and bravery
for the children.”
During the partnership
signing of GMA Network Inc., with Save the Children Philippines,
Barbie and David expressed their gratitude for being chosen as Save
the Children Ambassadors and shared their initial plans on how they
can use their platform to support children’s causes:
“I am very honored and
grateful dahil napili po ako together with David na maging
ambassador ng Save the Children. Gagamitin ko po ang aking
profession as an actress at ang aking platform to influence our
children to know their rights kahit at an early age. At siempre,
pagbutihin ang kanilang pag-aaral nang sa gayon ay sila ay maging
mabubuting leaders in the future,” said Forteza.
“First of all, I want to
say thank you to Save the Children Philippines for choosing me,
alongside with my loveteam Barbie Forteza. Thank you rin sa GMA
dahil sa pagkuha nila sa akin and now, ambassador na ako ng Save the
Children Philippines. I think it’s time for us to use our platforms
to good use. Our goal is to set a good example for the youth, to
inspire, and empower the children to keep chasing their dreams,”
Licauco said.
Save the Children
Philippines CEO Atty. Alberto Muyot and Chairperson Alicia Dela
Rosa-Bala welcomed Barbie and David with open arms to the Save the
Children Family.
“We are particularly
grateful for the unwavering support of our new ambassadors, Barbie
Forteza and David Licauco. Their influence and dedication will be
instrumental in raising awareness about child rights issues and
inspiring action,” said Muyot.
“I firmly believe that our
strengthened partnership will help ensure the fulfillment of the
rights of every child to survive, learn, be protected, and
participate meaningfully in matters that are important for them,”
Dela Rosa-Bala said.
However, this is not the
first time Barbie and David have contributed to Save the Children’s
work for and with children. In Episode 13 of their previous
teleserye “Maging Sino Ka Man,” Dino (Barbie) confronted Carding
(David) on his attempt to discipline the children in his custody by
physical harm. Forteza’s lines in the scene clearly echoed the needs
of children to be loved, protected, and be safe from physical and
humiliating punishments.
With Barbie and David
journeying with Save the Children Philippines as ambassadors, the
leading child rights organization is confident that together, they
will reach a wider audience and create a greater impact on the lives
of Filipino children.