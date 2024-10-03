Barbie Forteza and David Licauco named Save the Children Philippines Ambassadors

Press Release

October 3, 2024

QUEZON CITY – In celebration of the International Day of Peace, GMA Network’s beloved love team Barbie Forteza and David Licauco are officially the newest ambassadors of Save the Children Philippines.

The Kapuso Network’s dynamic duo will be at the forefront of Save the Children’s mission to amplify the voices of children and inspire people to protect and fulfill the rights of every child. They will be joining the ranks of other Save the Children Ambassadors such as Jennifer Garner and Enrique Iglesias.

Known for their undeniable chemistry and genuine compassion, Barbie and David embody the spirit of youth and optimism that Save the Children Philippines hopes to spread among Filipino children, especially those most impacted by inequality and discrimination.

Save the Children, the world’s leading independent organization, was founded in the aftermath of World War I in 1919 by Eglantyne Jebb, the woman who drafted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1924 which was eventually adopted as the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

GMA Network Inc.’s Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes, Senior Vice President for Programming, Talent Management, Worldwide, and Support Group, and President and CEO of GMA Films noted how Barbie and David’s engagement with Save the Children coincides with their role as Adelina and Hiroshi, respectively, in the hit teleserye “Pulang Araw” and said:

“This is where the role of our newest ambassadors comes in. In 'Pulang Araw,' Barbie Forteza and David Licauco portray Adelina and Hiroshi, characters caught in the crossfire of war. The show also demonstrates the psychological and emotional battlefields that war imposes on children. ‘Pulang Araw,’ uses the evocative color red echoing the iconic hue of Save the Children, symbolizing our auspicious synergy. Let today and the days to come be a ‘Pulang Araw,' a day of fiery red love and bravery for the children.”

During the partnership signing of GMA Network Inc., with Save the Children Philippines, Barbie and David expressed their gratitude for being chosen as Save the Children Ambassadors and shared their initial plans on how they can use their platform to support children’s causes:

“I am very honored and grateful dahil napili po ako together with David na maging ambassador ng Save the Children. Gagamitin ko po ang aking profession as an actress at ang aking platform to influence our children to know their rights kahit at an early age. At siempre, pagbutihin ang kanilang pag-aaral nang sa gayon ay sila ay maging mabubuting leaders in the future,” said Forteza.

“First of all, I want to say thank you to Save the Children Philippines for choosing me, alongside with my loveteam Barbie Forteza. Thank you rin sa GMA dahil sa pagkuha nila sa akin and now, ambassador na ako ng Save the Children Philippines. I think it’s time for us to use our platforms to good use. Our goal is to set a good example for the youth, to inspire, and empower the children to keep chasing their dreams,” Licauco said.

Save the Children Philippines CEO Atty. Alberto Muyot and Chairperson Alicia Dela Rosa-Bala welcomed Barbie and David with open arms to the Save the Children Family.

“We are particularly grateful for the unwavering support of our new ambassadors, Barbie Forteza and David Licauco. Their influence and dedication will be instrumental in raising awareness about child rights issues and inspiring action,” said Muyot.

“I firmly believe that our strengthened partnership will help ensure the fulfillment of the rights of every child to survive, learn, be protected, and participate meaningfully in matters that are important for them,” Dela Rosa-Bala said.

However, this is not the first time Barbie and David have contributed to Save the Children’s work for and with children. In Episode 13 of their previous teleserye “Maging Sino Ka Man,” Dino (Barbie) confronted Carding (David) on his attempt to discipline the children in his custody by physical harm. Forteza’s lines in the scene clearly echoed the needs of children to be loved, protected, and be safe from physical and humiliating punishments.