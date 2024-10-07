Communist-Terrorist supporters continue to break ties, reveal multiple arms cache in Eastern Visayas

By DPAO, 8ID PA

October 7, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – A family member of a neutralized member of the Communist-Terrorist Group in an encounter last February 2024 disclosed the locations of an arms cache containing three firearms in the hinterlands of Barangay Rizal, Kananga, Leyte on October 5, 2024.

Troops from the 93rd Infantry Battalion (93IB) under the 802nd Infantry Brigade of the 8th Infantry Division recovered M16 Assault Rifle, Caliber .30 M1 Garand, KG-9 Pistol, 5 magazines, and 41 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition allegedly owned by the recently dismantled Platoon 2 of the Island Committee (IC) Levox, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).

Lt. Col. Charlie L. Saclot, Commanding Officer of 93IB, thanked the family members and other stakeholders for their bravery and cooperation in sustaining peace in the area.

“The successful implementation of the FReE Families Program played a vital role in the successful conduct of this operation,” Lt. Col. Saclot said.

The Enhanced Friends Rescued Engagement through Families (E-FReE) program was launched by the Army to empower the families of active NPA members to encourage their loved ones to surrender and seek assistance from the military and local government.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, the troops of the 78th Infantry Battalion under the 802nd Brigade successfully facilitated the surrender of two Communist-Terrorist Group (CTG) members and the seizure of an arms cache containing six high-powered firearms in the Municipality of General McArthur, Eastern Samar on October 3, 2024.

Brig. Gen. Noel A. Vestuir, Commander of the 802nd Infantry Brigade expressed his gratitude for the populace's continued efforts to work together to promote sustainable peace and development.

“We must not miss this opportunity to actively participate in our shared responsibility for lasting peace and development,” Brig. Gen. Vestuir said.

In a statement, Brig. Gen. Perfecto P. Penaredondo, the Acting Commander of 8ID, attributed the recent success to the relevant information provided by the family of a CTG member and the community.

"This is a clear indication that the families of the CTG members and the community appreciate the efforts of the government and have decided to support the fight of ending the local communist armed conflict," said Brig. Gen. Peñaredondo.

He also commended those who surrendered CTG members and their families for revealing the location of the hidden arms cache. He also encouraged the remaining CTG members to unite and work together towards attaining socio-economic development.

"Let us join hands in finding solutions to our problems. There is no need for armed struggle. The government has programs anchored in the NTF-ELCAC where all government agencies and other stakeholders provide solutions to the problems especially in the vulnerable areas and sectors in society," Brig. Gen. Peñaredondo concluded.