Communist-Terrorist
supporters continue to break ties, reveal multiple arms cache in
Eastern Visayas
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
October 7, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – A family member of a neutralized member of the
Communist-Terrorist Group in an encounter last February 2024
disclosed the locations of an arms cache containing three firearms
in the hinterlands of Barangay Rizal, Kananga, Leyte on October 5,
2024.
Troops from the 93rd
Infantry Battalion (93IB) under the 802nd Infantry Brigade of the
8th Infantry Division recovered M16 Assault Rifle, Caliber .30 M1
Garand, KG-9 Pistol, 5 magazines, and 41 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition
allegedly owned by the recently dismantled Platoon 2 of the Island
Committee (IC) Levox, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).
Lt. Col. Charlie L. Saclot,
Commanding Officer of 93IB, thanked the family members and other
stakeholders for their bravery and cooperation in sustaining peace
in the area.
“The successful
implementation of the FReE Families Program played a vital role in
the successful conduct of this operation,” Lt. Col. Saclot said.
The Enhanced Friends
Rescued Engagement through Families (E-FReE) program was launched by
the Army to empower the families of active NPA members to encourage
their loved ones to surrender and seek assistance from the military
and local government.
Meanwhile, in a separate
operation, the troops of the 78th Infantry Battalion under the 802nd
Brigade successfully facilitated the surrender of two
Communist-Terrorist Group (CTG) members and the seizure of an arms
cache containing six high-powered firearms in the Municipality of
General McArthur, Eastern Samar on October 3, 2024.
Brig. Gen. Noel A. Vestuir,
Commander of the 802nd Infantry Brigade expressed his gratitude for
the populace's continued efforts to work together to promote
sustainable peace and development.
“We must not miss this
opportunity to actively participate in our shared responsibility for
lasting peace and development,” Brig. Gen. Vestuir said.
In a statement, Brig. Gen.
Perfecto P. Penaredondo, the Acting Commander of 8ID, attributed the
recent success to the relevant information provided by the family of
a CTG member and the community.
"This is a clear
indication that the families of the CTG members and the community
appreciate the efforts of the government and have decided to support
the fight of ending the local communist armed conflict," said Brig.
Gen. Peñaredondo.
He also commended those
who surrendered CTG members and their families for revealing the
location of the hidden arms cache. He also encouraged the remaining
CTG members to unite and work together towards attaining
socio-economic development.
"Let us join hands in
finding solutions to our problems. There is no need for armed
struggle. The government has programs anchored in the NTF-ELCAC
where all government agencies and other stakeholders provide
solutions to the problems especially in the vulnerable areas and
sectors in society," Brig. Gen. Peñaredondo concluded.
For the 3rd quarter of
2024, 31 members of the EVRPC laid down their arms and are now
processing their Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP)
benefits.