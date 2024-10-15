Philippine, Australian armies commence Exercise Kasangga

By OACPA

October 15, 2024

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – The Philippine Army, through the 9th Infantry Division, and the Australia Army commenced Exercise Kasangga 2024-2 at Camp Elias Angeles, San Jose, Pili, Camarines Sur on October 14, 2024.

The Philippine Army-Australian Army Exercise (PAAAE) "KASANGGA" 2024-2 is the inaugural combined training exercise between Filipino and Australian ground troops in the Bicol Region. A total of 266 participants composed of 216 PA personnel and 50 Australian Army personnel are participating in the said combined exercise scheduled from October 14 to November 8, 2024.

The combined exercise covers critical areas such as urban operations, close combat techniques, combat shooting, and tactical casualty care. Soldiers will also undergo training in explosive assault breaching, cybersecurity operations, mortar gunnery with forward observers, and Civil-Military Operations (CMO) exchanges.