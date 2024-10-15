News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

Remains of top communist-terrorist leader exhumed in Northern Samar

Communist-Terrorist supporters continue to break ties, reveal multiple arms cache in Eastern Visayas

Rebels surrender, 6 high-powered firearms turned-over to government troops in E. Samar

Barbie Forteza and David Licauco named Save the Children Philippines Ambassadors

DPWH Samar 2nd District Engineering Office conducts rigorous inspection of FY 2024 projects

DAR prepares turnover of 7 road projects in E. Samar town

Army strengthens bilateral relations at ADAS 2024

BotiCARD opens new branch in Sta. Cruz, Laguna

 
 

 

 

Philippine, Australian armies commence Exercise Kasangga

By OACPA
October 15, 2024

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – The Philippine Army, through the 9th Infantry Division, and the Australia Army commenced Exercise Kasangga 2024-2 at Camp Elias Angeles, San Jose, Pili, Camarines Sur on October 14, 2024.

The Philippine Army-Australian Army Exercise (PAAAE) "KASANGGA" 2024-2 is the inaugural combined training exercise between Filipino and Australian ground troops in the Bicol Region. A total of 266 participants composed of 216 PA personnel and 50 Australian Army personnel are participating in the said combined exercise scheduled from October 14 to November 8, 2024.

The combined exercise covers critical areas such as urban operations, close combat techniques, combat shooting, and tactical casualty care. Soldiers will also undergo training in explosive assault breaching, cybersecurity operations, mortar gunnery with forward observers, and Civil-Military Operations (CMO) exchanges.

Exercise Kasangga aims to enhance the skills and bolster the interoperability of both armies in various war-fighting functions. It can be recalled that the 5th Infantry Division hosted the first iteration of the combined exercise for the year with Australian ground troops from May to June 2024.

 

 