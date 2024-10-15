Philippine, Australian
armies commence Exercise Kasangga
By
OACPA
October 15, 2024
FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig
City – The Philippine Army, through the 9th Infantry Division,
and the Australia Army commenced Exercise Kasangga 2024-2 at Camp
Elias Angeles, San Jose, Pili, Camarines Sur on October 14, 2024.
The Philippine
Army-Australian Army Exercise (PAAAE) "KASANGGA" 2024-2 is the
inaugural combined training exercise between Filipino and Australian
ground troops in the Bicol Region. A total of 266 participants
composed of 216 PA personnel and 50 Australian Army personnel are
participating in the said combined exercise scheduled from October
14 to November 8, 2024.
The combined exercise
covers critical areas such as urban operations, close combat
techniques, combat shooting, and tactical casualty care. Soldiers
will also undergo training in explosive assault breaching,
cybersecurity operations, mortar gunnery with forward observers, and
Civil-Military Operations (CMO) exchanges.
Exercise Kasangga aims to
enhance the skills and bolster the interoperability of both armies
in various war-fighting functions. It can be recalled that the 5th
Infantry Division hosted the first iteration of the combined
exercise for the year with Australian ground troops from May to June
2024.