GBTRGHSC advances in
governance pathway for infectious disease management in Region 8
Press Release
October 17, 2024
MAKATI CITY – Amid
the schistosomiasis endemic and high incidence in Region 8, the
Governor Benjamin T. Romualdez General Hospital and Schistosomiasis
Center (GBTRGHSC), formerly Schistosomiasis Hospital, has enhanced
its infrastructure and empowered health workers to combat the
disease.
During a public revalida
with the Institute for Solidarity in Asia (ISA), GBTRGHSC achieved
the Initiated Status on October 15 under ISA’s governance framework,
the Performance Governance System (PGS).
The Public Revalida is a
democratic exercise that validates a public institution's completion
of the four stages of the PGS. Enrolled institutions include the
Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Department of Health (DOH),
among others.
Schistosomiasis, a
parasitic disease, was first noted in the country in 1906 among New
Bilibid Prison inmates hailing from Samar and Leyte. Over the years,
efforts to manage the disease have evolved, leading to the
establishment of the GBTRGHSC, which now aims to be a 500-bed Level
3 hospital with Basic Comprehensive Capability for Infectious
Diseases and End Referral for Schistosomiasis through the governance
framework.
GBTRGHSC Medical Center
Chief, Dr. Lyn L. Verona, highlighted the hospital's achievements so
far, including the launch of several infrastructure projects such as
the new outpatient department building and fully-equipped operating
rooms.
“Additional
infrastructures are also ongoing to provide expanded services such
as the hemodialysis unit, the CT scan, the endoscopy unit, and the
2D echocardiography unit and the spirometry area,” Dr. Verona added.
With approximately 775
cases of schistosomiasis recorded in 2023, the hospital has actively
recruited physicians, nurses, and healthcare personnel to manage the
growing number of patients, both in-hospital and through the
GBTRGHSC on Wheels Kalusugan Caravan, in partnership with Tingog
Party List.
“Our training programs
have also made significant progress, with the accreditation of a
residency training program in Traditional Family and Community
Medicine," Dr. Verona said.
Given the region's
agricultural nature, there remains a growing need to educate the
public about schistosomiasis and its management, prompting the
hospital to conduct community lectures, which have now gained
recognition from a regional health body.
“Our Public Health Unit
has led multiple lectures and activities both within the hospital
and across communities, earning the Best Public Health Unit award
from the Department of Health Eastern Visayas CHD on September 3,
2024," Dr. Verona said.
The revalida panel was
chaired by Ms. Mary Jane Ortega, former Mayor of San Fernando, La
Union, and ISA Fellow, with Dr. Enrique Tayag of the Philippine
Society for Microbiology and Infectious Diseases serving as
vice-chair.
The panel also included
Asec. Maylene Beltran, Assistant Secretary of Health and Public
Health Services Cluster - DOH; Dr. Jose Ma. M. Angeles and Dr.
Pilarita Rivera, both from the Department of Parasitology at the
College of Public Health, University of the Philippines-Manila; and
Dr. Rodante Roldan, Office for Strategy Management Chief at Rizal
Medical Center.