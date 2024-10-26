8ID bolsters humanitarian assistance and disaster response in Bicol



As part of the 8th Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (8RDRRMC), the 8ID contingent also utilized the assets of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), Department of National Defense (DND).

By DPAO, 8ID PA

October 26, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Emergency Response Company of the 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine Army arrived at Matnog Port, Sorsogon, on October 25, 2024, alongside 200 personnel from the 8th Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (8RDRRMC).

The team is prepared to intensify rescue and relief efforts across the Bicol Region following the onslaught of Typhoon Kristine.

In solidarity with the affected communities, the 8ID has deployed soldiers to the Bicol Region to provide immediate humanitarian assistance and ensure safe, efficient operations. They are collaborating closely with local government units and national agencies, dedicated to alleviating the hardships faced by those affected.

"The Army stands with the Nation in times of need, providing critical support to help those in distress," stated Brigadier General Perfecto P. Peñaredondo, Commander of the 8th Infantry Division.

He emphasized, "Our commitment to serve the people and secure the land even beyond our given area of operations remain steadfast."