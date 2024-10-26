8ID bolsters
humanitarian assistance and disaster response in Bicol
|
As
part of the 8th Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and
Management Council (8RDRRMC), the 8ID contingent also
utilized the assets of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD),
Department of National Defense (DND).
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
October 26, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Emergency Response Company of the 8th Infantry
“Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine Army arrived at Matnog Port,
Sorsogon, on October 25, 2024, alongside 200 personnel from the 8th
Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (8RDRRMC).
The team is prepared to
intensify rescue and relief efforts across the Bicol Region
following the onslaught of Typhoon Kristine.
In solidarity with the
affected communities, the 8ID has deployed soldiers to the Bicol
Region to provide immediate humanitarian assistance and ensure safe,
efficient operations. They are collaborating closely with local
government units and national agencies, dedicated to alleviating the
hardships faced by those affected.
"The Army stands with the
Nation in times of need, providing critical support to help those in
distress," stated Brigadier General Perfecto P. Peñaredondo,
Commander of the 8th Infantry Division.
He emphasized, "Our
commitment to serve the people and secure the land even beyond our
given area of operations remain steadfast."
The Philippine Army will
continue to mobilize resources and troops to strengthen disaster
response efforts and support the recovery of affected communities.