Even Christ had to pray
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
October 28, 2024
IT’S worthwhile noting
that even Christ had to spend the night praying before he made that
big decision of choosing his 12 apostles among the many disciples
that he had at that time. (cfr. Lk 6,12-16) This could only mean
that for Christ to be completely in union with the will of the
Father, he had to pray.
There should be no doubt
on our part that we too should learn how to pray not only from time
to time but rather all the time, if we want to be completely in
union with the will of God as we should. Christ is showing us the
example, and we should just try our best to follow it. It’s what is
proper to us.
Prayer should be like the
breathing and the beating of the heart that we need to keep
ourselves spiritually alive. It’s what would enable us to enter,
start and keep sharing the very life of God as we are meant to do.
Without prayer, we would put ourselves in an anomalous condition as
we separate ourselves from the very source of our true identity and
dignity.
We have to learn to pray
all the time, converting everything into some form of prayer by
doing it always with God and for God and not just by ourselves,
motivated only by some earthly and temporal reasons. This is always
possible and practicable because God has designed everything as a
form to connect ourselves with him. It’s up to us to follow that
design or not.
Ideally, everything should
be an act of prayer, whether we are doing our sacred or mundane
duties, whether things are good or bad for us, whether we are alone
or in a crowd, etc.
Prayer should not be
understood only in its sacred, solemn mode. It can lend itself to
all the situations and circumstances of our life. It is practicable
in any situation. We just have to develop the proper discipline
which, of course, will require some training.
And just like any
training, it at first has to be taught under a controlled
environment. That is why, at the beginning we were taught as
children to recite and put into memory some vocal prayers. We may
not understand everything said there, but that at least initiates us
to the practice of prayer.
Then further steps ought
to be made. We have to learn how to exercise our faith, how to
meditate and contemplate, how to find a proper place, time and even
posture for it. And then how we can have presence of God the whole
day, the rectitude of intention in all our actions, the habit of
offering everything to God, and literally of conversing with God and
discerning his will as we go on with our daily activities.
Let’s remember that
without God who is our creator and source of all good things, we can
only do evil. We would be like a branch cut off from the vine. We
may manage to give an appearance of life and goodness, but without
Him, we actually have and are nothing.
We have to be constantly
aware that we cannot be simply on our own. We need God and we need
to be with everybody and everything else. We have to overcome our
tendency that we can afford to be isolated. We should never forget
that we are always in communion and we need to make that communion
alive and healthy. Prayer does that for us!