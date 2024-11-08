New 8ID Commander takes
post, vows to achieve total victory against insurgents in Eastern
Visayas
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
November 8, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, Philippine
Army, welcomed Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio as its new
Commander following the turnover of command from Brigadier General
Perfecto P. Peñaredondo in a change-of-command ceremony held
yesterday, November 7, 2024, at 8ID Headquarters in Catbalogan City,
Samar.
Major General Leodevic B.
Guinid, Acting Commanding General of the Philippine Army, presided
over the ceremony and expressed his confidence in Major General
Orio’s leadership as he officially assumed the role of the 27th
Commander of the 8ID.
“Your experience in the
4th Infantry Division will be invaluable here in the 8ID. Your
success in reducing the influence of the CPP-NPA-NDF in your
previous area demonstrates your knowledge and dedication to
eradicating the Communist Terrorist Group,” stated Major General
Guinid.
In his assumption speech,
Major General Orio emphasized his commitment to achieving a decisive
victory against insurgency by adhering to the Armed Forces of the
Philippines’ general guidelines for eradicating insurgent forces in
Eastern Visayas.
Maj. Gen. Orio also
highlighted the essential role of civil society in addressing the
insurgency problem and encouraged collaboration among local
government leaders, government agencies, peace partners, and the
community.
“I strongly believe that
we cannot solve our longstanding insurgency problem through military
solutions alone. A proactive and effective whole-of-nation approach
is essential to achieving our goal,” Maj. Gen. Orio stated.
Additionally, Maj. Gen.
Orio reminded the troops to perform their duties with the utmost
commitment, noting that the public relies on the military to bring
peace and development to the community.
A member of the Philippine
Military Academy “TANGLAW-DIWA” Class of 1992, Major General Orio
previously served as Brigade Commander of the 402nd Infantry
(Stingers) Brigade, 4ID, Philippine Army, before his appointment as
8ID Commander.
