New 8ID Commander takes post, vows to achieve total victory against insurgents in Eastern Visayas

By DPAO, 8ID PA

November 8, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, Philippine Army, welcomed Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio as its new Commander following the turnover of command from Brigadier General Perfecto P. Peñaredondo in a change-of-command ceremony held yesterday, November 7, 2024, at 8ID Headquarters in Catbalogan City, Samar.

Major General Leodevic B. Guinid, Acting Commanding General of the Philippine Army, presided over the ceremony and expressed his confidence in Major General Orio’s leadership as he officially assumed the role of the 27th Commander of the 8ID.

“Your experience in the 4th Infantry Division will be invaluable here in the 8ID. Your success in reducing the influence of the CPP-NPA-NDF in your previous area demonstrates your knowledge and dedication to eradicating the Communist Terrorist Group,” stated Major General Guinid.

In his assumption speech, Major General Orio emphasized his commitment to achieving a decisive victory against insurgency by adhering to the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ general guidelines for eradicating insurgent forces in Eastern Visayas.

Maj. Gen. Orio also highlighted the essential role of civil society in addressing the insurgency problem and encouraged collaboration among local government leaders, government agencies, peace partners, and the community.

“I strongly believe that we cannot solve our longstanding insurgency problem through military solutions alone. A proactive and effective whole-of-nation approach is essential to achieving our goal,” Maj. Gen. Orio stated.

Additionally, Maj. Gen. Orio reminded the troops to perform their duties with the utmost commitment, noting that the public relies on the military to bring peace and development to the community.

A member of the Philippine Military Academy “TANGLAW-DIWA” Class of 1992, Major General Orio previously served as Brigade Commander of the 402nd Infantry (Stingers) Brigade, 4ID, Philippine Army, before his appointment as 8ID Commander.