NMP strengthens
maritime workforce opportunities at Tacloban’s MEGA Job Fair
Press Release
October 31, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) joined hands with the City
Government of Tacloban, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the
Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and USAID-Urban Connect
at the Mayor’s Employment Generation Activity (MEGA) Job Fair held
on October 25, 2024, at the Tacloban City Convention
Center/Astrodome in Sagkahan. Organized through the city’s Public
Employment Service Office (PESO), the event brought together job
seekers and industry leaders to foster employment opportunities in
the region.
As part of its commitment
to advancing the maritime workforce, NMP awarded free Basic Training
(BT) slots to 50 individuals, allowing them to enroll in the
training program at any time in 2025. This initiative provides
foundational training for aspiring seafarers, supporting the growth
of skilled professionals within the maritime sector.
NMP’s booth served as an
information center on its wide range of training programs and
services, where attendees received guidance on maritime career
pathways and details about various courses. To strengthen client
engagement and enhance its regional presence, NMP distributed
limited-edition giveaways, and information materials, underscoring
its commitment to supporting local employment and skills
development.
Meanwhile, those
interested in NMP training programs can register through the Online
Registration System at https://register.nmp.gov.ph, or visit the
Agency’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/nmptrainingcenter) or
official website (https://nmp.gov.ph) for updates and program
details. For information on NMP’s research initiatives, the
e-Research Portal (www.research.nmp.gov.ph) provides access to
completed studies, research agendas, and opportunities for industry
collaboration.
NMP also encourages
Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA)-registered seafarers
to take advantage of the NMP-OWWA Seafarers’ Upgrading Program (SUP)
and the Skills for Employment Scholarship Program (SESP), which
offer financial assistance for training costs.