NMP strengthens maritime workforce opportunities at Tacloban’s MEGA Job Fair

Press Release

October 31, 2024

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) joined hands with the City Government of Tacloban, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and USAID-Urban Connect at the Mayor’s Employment Generation Activity (MEGA) Job Fair held on October 25, 2024, at the Tacloban City Convention Center/Astrodome in Sagkahan. Organized through the city’s Public Employment Service Office (PESO), the event brought together job seekers and industry leaders to foster employment opportunities in the region.

As part of its commitment to advancing the maritime workforce, NMP awarded free Basic Training (BT) slots to 50 individuals, allowing them to enroll in the training program at any time in 2025. This initiative provides foundational training for aspiring seafarers, supporting the growth of skilled professionals within the maritime sector.

NMP’s booth served as an information center on its wide range of training programs and services, where attendees received guidance on maritime career pathways and details about various courses. To strengthen client engagement and enhance its regional presence, NMP distributed limited-edition giveaways, and information materials, underscoring its commitment to supporting local employment and skills development.

Meanwhile, those interested in NMP training programs can register through the Online Registration System at https://register.nmp.gov.ph, or visit the Agency’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/nmptrainingcenter) or official website (https://nmp.gov.ph) for updates and program details. For information on NMP’s research initiatives, the e-Research Portal (www.research.nmp.gov.ph) provides access to completed studies, research agendas, and opportunities for industry collaboration.