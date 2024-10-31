8ID acting commander highlights army accomplishments in Eastern Visayas, shares thrusts at press meet-and-greet

News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
8ID press meet-and-greet
Members of the 8th Infantry Division Stormtroopers Press Corps during their courtesy call on Brigadier General Perfecto P. Peñaredondo, Acting Commander of 8ID, prior to the media meet and greet.

By DPAO, 8ID PA
October 31, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8ID Stormtroopers Press Corps, together with Brigadier General Perfecto P. Peñaredondo, Acting Commander of the 8th Infantry Division, Philippine Army, and other senior officers, held a media meet-and-greet at Abanador Hall on October 29, 2024.

The event aimed to foster cooperation, enhance the Army's public information, and ensure effective communication in Eastern Visayas.

In her remarks, Ms. Miriam Desacada, the Press Corps President, expressed gratitude to the 8ID leadership, led by Brig. Gen. Peñaredondo, for their continued support. She pledged to work collaboratively to promote peace and security in the region

Brigadier General Peñaredondo thanked the 8ID Press Corps for their role in communicating the division’s achievements to the public and for their relentless commitment to fostering a stable peace.

“We recognize the importance of transparency and communication. It is crucial that our operations and intentions are conveyed clearly and promptly, ensuring that truth stands at the forefront of all narratives,” he said.

The ongoing engagement with the media community aims to strengthen and empower the 8th Division Public Affairs Office to the general public. It also institutionalizes the valuable partnerships cultivated over the years, and fostering cooperation in future initiatives.

 

 