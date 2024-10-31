8ID acting commander
highlights army accomplishments in Eastern Visayas, shares thrusts
at press meet-and-greet
|
Members
of the 8th Infantry Division Stormtroopers Press Corps
during their courtesy call on Brigadier General Perfecto P.
Peñaredondo, Acting Commander of 8ID, prior to the media
meet and greet.
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
October 31, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8ID Stormtroopers Press Corps, together with
Brigadier General Perfecto P. Peñaredondo, Acting Commander of the
8th Infantry Division, Philippine Army, and other senior officers,
held a media meet-and-greet at Abanador Hall on October 29, 2024.
The event aimed to foster
cooperation, enhance the Army's public information, and ensure
effective communication in Eastern Visayas.
In her remarks, Ms. Miriam
Desacada, the Press Corps President, expressed gratitude to the 8ID
leadership, led by Brig. Gen. Peñaredondo, for their continued
support. She pledged to work collaboratively to promote peace and
security in the region
Brigadier General
Peñaredondo thanked the 8ID Press Corps for their role in
communicating the division’s achievements to the public and for
their relentless commitment to fostering a stable peace.
“We recognize the
importance of transparency and communication. It is crucial that our
operations and intentions are conveyed clearly and promptly,
ensuring that truth stands at the forefront of all narratives,” he
said.
The ongoing engagement
with the media community aims to strengthen and empower the 8th
Division Public Affairs Office to the general public. It also
institutionalizes the valuable partnerships cultivated over the
years, and fostering cooperation in future initiatives.