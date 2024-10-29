Inaugural Go-Live of
1st PSA-managed Civil Registry System (CRS) outlet in Naval, Biliran
|
PSA
National Statistician and Civil Registrar General
Undersecretary Claire Dennis S. Mapa and Biliran Provincial
Governor Hon. Gerard Roger M. Espina cutting the ribbon
during the Inaugural Go-Live of 1st PSA-Managed Civil
Registry System (CRS) Outlet in Naval, Biliran with Civil
Registration and Central Support Office (CRCSO) Assistant
National Statistician Marizza B. Grande and PSA RSSO 8
Regional Director Wilma A. Perante.
By
PSA-8
October 29, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) officially announces the
Opening of the very first PSA Managed Census Serbilis Outlet in PSA
Biliran. The ceremony was held at PSA Biliran today led by National
Statistician and Civil Registrar General Undersecretary Claire
Dennis S. Mapa together with Hon. Gerard Roger M. Espina, Civil
Registration and Central Support Office (CRCSO) Assistant National
Statistician Marizza B. Grande, PSA RSSO 8 Regional Director Wilma
A. Perante, Chief Statistical Specialists Renavil V. Cueva, Sheryl
Ann A. Jamisola along with other delegates from various PSA regional
offices in the country.
The Ribbon Cutting was
carried out by USec. Mapa and Biliran Governor Hon. Gerard Roger M.
Espina followed by the Launching Program at the Biliran Province
State University (BiPSU) Gym. In his inspirational message, Usec
Mapa shared the realization of the commitment of PSA to bring civil
registration services closer to the public, especially to those
areas and municipalities that are disadvantaged by their distance
from the existing CRS outlets. He shared that in his visit in 2023,
he solicited the support of PSA Management to possibly have CRS
Outlet in Biliran to make it accessible to the people of Biliran
considering the distance from the Outlet in Tacloban City.
Usec Mapa also announced
that eight more PSA-Managed CRS Outlets in the country will be
established with the main objective of bringing the outlets closer
to the public. Now all provinces in Region VIII have CRS Outlets.
Further, ANS Grande
discussed the services of PSA-Managed CRS Outlet under the
Concessionaire, Unisys Managed Services Corporation (UMSC) wherein
PSA will allow the office space and site preparation of the outlet
including the utilities, human resources/personnel, equipment,
communication requirements, and commonly used supplies for the
operation while UMSC provides the services with what is required for
a CRS outlet and in compliance with industry standards and best
practices on the infrastructure side of the project.
The CRS Outlet operates
under the Civil Registry System Information Technology Project Phase
II (CRS-ITP2) involving the computerization of the civil registry
operations of the PSA and is designed to collect, access, store,
maintain, and manage civil registry documents and specimen
signatures of all city and municipal registrars using imaging
technology.
Biliran folks and nearby
municipalities of Leyte can now avail themselves of civil registry
documents right at the heart of its capital situated at PSA
Provincial Office, DEMC Complex Commercial Building, P Inocentes
Street Naval, Biliran.