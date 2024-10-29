Inaugural Go-Live of 1st PSA-managed Civil Registry System (CRS) outlet in Naval, Biliran



PSA National Statistician and Civil Registrar General Undersecretary Claire Dennis S. Mapa and Biliran Provincial Governor Hon. Gerard Roger M. Espina cutting the ribbon during the Inaugural Go-Live of 1st PSA-Managed Civil Registry System (CRS) Outlet in Naval, Biliran with Civil Registration and Central Support Office (CRCSO) Assistant National Statistician Marizza B. Grande and PSA RSSO 8 Regional Director Wilma A. Perante.

By PSA-8

TACLOBAN CITY – The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) officially announces the Opening of the very first PSA Managed Census Serbilis Outlet in PSA Biliran. The ceremony was held at PSA Biliran today led by National Statistician and Civil Registrar General Undersecretary Claire Dennis S. Mapa together with Hon. Gerard Roger M. Espina, Civil Registration and Central Support Office (CRCSO) Assistant National Statistician Marizza B. Grande, PSA RSSO 8 Regional Director Wilma A. Perante, Chief Statistical Specialists Renavil V. Cueva, Sheryl Ann A. Jamisola along with other delegates from various PSA regional offices in the country.

The Ribbon Cutting was carried out by USec. Mapa and Biliran Governor Hon. Gerard Roger M. Espina followed by the Launching Program at the Biliran Province State University (BiPSU) Gym. In his inspirational message, Usec Mapa shared the realization of the commitment of PSA to bring civil registration services closer to the public, especially to those areas and municipalities that are disadvantaged by their distance from the existing CRS outlets. He shared that in his visit in 2023, he solicited the support of PSA Management to possibly have CRS Outlet in Biliran to make it accessible to the people of Biliran considering the distance from the Outlet in Tacloban City.

Usec Mapa also announced that eight more PSA-Managed CRS Outlets in the country will be established with the main objective of bringing the outlets closer to the public. Now all provinces in Region VIII have CRS Outlets.

Further, ANS Grande discussed the services of PSA-Managed CRS Outlet under the Concessionaire, Unisys Managed Services Corporation (UMSC) wherein PSA will allow the office space and site preparation of the outlet including the utilities, human resources/personnel, equipment, communication requirements, and commonly used supplies for the operation while UMSC provides the services with what is required for a CRS outlet and in compliance with industry standards and best practices on the infrastructure side of the project.

The CRS Outlet operates under the Civil Registry System Information Technology Project Phase II (CRS-ITP2) involving the computerization of the civil registry operations of the PSA and is designed to collect, access, store, maintain, and manage civil registry documents and specimen signatures of all city and municipal registrars using imaging technology.