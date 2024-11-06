DE Gulmatico conducts inspection visit of key infrastructure projects in barangay Lagundi, Catbalogan City

News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
DPWH 2nd DEO infra project inspection

By MARK ERROLD G. PABUA
November 6, 2024

CATBALOGAN CITY, Samar – District Engineer Herminio V. Gulmatico of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO) recently conducted a rapid inspection of two significant ongoing projects located at the new site in Barangay Lagundi, overlooking the picturesque Maqueda Bay.

One of the main projects under review was the construction of the new DPWH building for the Samar 2nd DEO, which is projected for completion by April 2025. This new facility is set to enhance operational efficiency, supporting improved public service delivery for the residents of Samar. Additionally, Engineer Gulmatico inspected the Museo Han Samar, a project that aims to preserve and showcase the rich cultural heritage of the region, soon to become a prominent cultural destination.

These projects are managed by JFR Construction, Inc., one of the region’s leading contractors, known for its commitment to quality and timely delivery of public works.

With these developments, the DEO continues to strengthen infrastructure and cultural initiatives, contributing to the growth and vibrancy of Samar. Both projects are anticipated to benefit the local community and provide long-term value for generations to come.

 

 