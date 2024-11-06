DE Gulmatico conducts
inspection visit of key infrastructure projects in barangay Lagundi,
Catbalogan City
By
MARK ERROLD G. PABUA
November 6, 2024
CATBALOGAN CITY, Samar
– District Engineer Herminio V. Gulmatico of Department of Public
Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO)
recently conducted a rapid inspection of two significant ongoing
projects located at the new site in Barangay Lagundi, overlooking
the picturesque Maqueda Bay.
One of the main projects
under review was the construction of the new DPWH building for the
Samar 2nd DEO, which is projected for completion by April 2025. This
new facility is set to enhance operational efficiency, supporting
improved public service delivery for the residents of Samar.
Additionally, Engineer Gulmatico inspected the Museo Han Samar, a
project that aims to preserve and showcase the rich cultural
heritage of the region, soon to become a prominent cultural
destination.
These projects are managed
by JFR Construction, Inc., one of the region’s leading contractors,
known for its commitment to quality and timely delivery of public
works.
With these developments,
the DEO continues to strengthen infrastructure and cultural
initiatives, contributing to the growth and vibrancy of Samar. Both
projects are anticipated to benefit the local community and provide
long-term value for generations to come.