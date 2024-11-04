8ID held send-off
ceremony of SRC CL 223-24
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
November 4, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division conducted
Send-off Ceremony for the newly-minted Scout Rangers held at the Old
Terminal, Calbayog Airport, Calbayog City on 04 November 2024.
A total of 190 troops were
deployed in the operational areas of Samar Island for Combat Test
Mission (CTM) to support the JTF Storm’s Security, Stability and
Sustainment Operations in the fight to eliminate the remnants of the
communist terrorists group in the region.
In his message, BGen.
Perfecto P Peñaredondo acknowledged the troopers for their
sacrifices and embracing the mission without hesitation and with
utmost dedication.
“We stand in awe of your
achievements, not only in terms of tactical success but also for the
impact on the morale and determination of all those who fight
alongside you. The sacrifices you made have brought security, but
they also strengthened our unity, knowing we share a purpose greater
than ourselves. Your courage has sent a clear message: we will not
back down, and we will fight until peace is achieved,” added BGen.
Peñaredondo.
During the ceremony, TG
Panther and the members of the Scout Ranger Class were given awards
for their significant contributions to the accomplishment JTF
Storm’s mission.