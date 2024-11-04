8ID held send-off ceremony of SRC CL 223-24

By DPAO, 8ID PA

November 4, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division conducted Send-off Ceremony for the newly-minted Scout Rangers held at the Old Terminal, Calbayog Airport, Calbayog City on 04 November 2024.

A total of 190 troops were deployed in the operational areas of Samar Island for Combat Test Mission (CTM) to support the JTF Storm’s Security, Stability and Sustainment Operations in the fight to eliminate the remnants of the communist terrorists group in the region.

In his message, BGen. Perfecto P Peñaredondo acknowledged the troopers for their sacrifices and embracing the mission without hesitation and with utmost dedication.

“We stand in awe of your achievements, not only in terms of tactical success but also for the impact on the morale and determination of all those who fight alongside you. The sacrifices you made have brought security, but they also strengthened our unity, knowing we share a purpose greater than ourselves. Your courage has sent a clear message: we will not back down, and we will fight until peace is achieved,” added BGen. Peñaredondo.