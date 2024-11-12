CARD MRI holds Media Lakbay Aral in Laguna



During the PANAGHIUSA: CARD MRI Exposure Tour Program for media in San Pablo City, Laguna, 15 media practitioners from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao actively participated in the tour program and explored the history of San Pablo—the home court of CARD MRI, where most of its pioneering branches and communities are located.

By EDRIAN BANANIA

November 12, 2024

SAN PABLO CITY – The CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) gathered media practitioners from various organizations for a three-day Lakbay-Aral in San Pablo City, Laguna, from October 23 to 25, 2024. The event aimed to raise awareness of microfinance's significant impact on poverty eradication in the Philippines.

As part of CARD MRI Publishing House's sustainability efforts, participants joined in a coin bank painting session, creating colorful designs to inspire young savers. These unique, hand-painted coin banks will be given to the children of CARD MRI clients, encouraging them to develop good saving habits early on.

Additionally, participants experienced a product demonstration of Ube Halaya, a dessert made from purple yam, butter, and condensed milk, as well as Pancit Kalabuko, a well-known farm-to-table dish prepared by Chef Joel Frago of Ilaya at Sta. Elena in San Pablo City, Laguna.

During the event, participants were introduced to CARD MRI’s various programs in microfinance and heritage tourism. The group visited several client-facing institutions of CARD MRI, including the CARD Clinics, CARD Indogrosir Shopping Mart, Mga Likha Ni Inay Coffee Shop, and the CARD-MRI Development Institute (CMDI) Main Campus.

One of the highlights was the Lagos and Bayong Tour facilitated by CARD MRI Hijos Tours, a community-based tour company of CARD MRI. The tours showcased the rich history of San Pablo City through storytelling, site visits, and interactions with local enterprises, further emphasizing CARD MRI's commitment to empowering communities.

“One of CARD MRI’s key missions is to collaborate with like-minded individuals and organizations in promoting our advocacy for poverty eradication. We recognize the essential role of the media in amplifying CARD MRI’s message of hope and empowerment through our financial and community development programs,” said Ms. Marilyn Manila, President of CARD MRI Publishing House.

The event concluded with the soft launch of the Gintong Tambuli Awards, which will be held in 2025. This award aims to recognize the unwavering commitment and dedication of media partners in supporting CARD MRI’s mission and advocacy focused on poverty eradication.

"Through this award, we honor the media’s vital role in helping us spread awareness about our mission. Their dedication to telling stories of transformation is crucial for inspiring action and change," Ms. Manila added.

The Lakbay-Aral was attended by 15 media practitioners, including Ms. Ivy Tejano of Mindanao Journal from Davao City; Ms. Mariela Angella Oladives of Daily Guardian from Iloilo; Mr. Emmanuel Lumanao of People’s Guardian from Butuan City; Mr. Dexter Perez of Mindanet News from Davao de Oro; Mr. Jun Aguirre of Boracay Island News from Aklan; and Ms. Irene Gonzales of Pilipino Mirror from Tuguegarao City. Also present were some active media partners of CARD MRI in South Luzon, including Ms. Khayla Anne J. Carabio and Ms. Ma. Donna Aranguren of Laguna Courier; Mr. Dante Abrera of Isyu Balita; Mr. Adan Petilla of Tribune Post; Mr. Webster Ace Paginag of Press n’ Picks News; Ms. Madeliene Marasigan of Rapids Journal; Mr. Christian Coliat of Ang Dyaryo Natin Ngayon; Mr. Andres Macatangay of The Wednesday Herald; and Mr. Alejandro Villagorda, Jr. of Southern Tagalog Herald News.