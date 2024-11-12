CARD MRI holds Media
Lakbay Aral in Laguna
During
the PANAGHIUSA: CARD MRI Exposure Tour Program for media in
San Pablo City, Laguna, 15 media practitioners from Luzon,
Visayas, and Mindanao actively participated in the tour
program and explored the history of San Pablo—the home court
of CARD MRI, where most of its pioneering branches and
communities are located.
By
EDRIAN BANANIA
November 12, 2024
SAN PABLO CITY –
The CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) gathered media
practitioners from various organizations for a three-day Lakbay-Aral
in San Pablo City, Laguna, from October 23 to 25, 2024. The event
aimed to raise awareness of microfinance's significant impact on
poverty eradication in the Philippines.
As part of CARD MRI
Publishing House's sustainability efforts, participants joined in a
coin bank painting session, creating colorful designs to inspire
young savers. These unique, hand-painted coin banks will be given to
the children of CARD MRI clients, encouraging them to develop good
saving habits early on.
Additionally, participants
experienced a product demonstration of Ube Halaya, a dessert made
from purple yam, butter, and condensed milk, as well as Pancit
Kalabuko, a well-known farm-to-table dish prepared by Chef Joel
Frago of Ilaya at Sta. Elena in San Pablo City, Laguna.
During the event,
participants were introduced to CARD MRI’s various programs in
microfinance and heritage tourism. The group visited several
client-facing institutions of CARD MRI, including the CARD Clinics,
CARD Indogrosir Shopping Mart, Mga Likha Ni Inay Coffee Shop, and
the CARD-MRI Development Institute (CMDI) Main Campus.
One of the highlights was
the Lagos and Bayong Tour facilitated by CARD MRI Hijos Tours, a
community-based tour company of CARD MRI. The tours showcased the
rich history of San Pablo City through storytelling, site visits,
and interactions with local enterprises, further emphasizing CARD
MRI's commitment to empowering communities.
“One of CARD MRI’s key
missions is to collaborate with like-minded individuals and
organizations in promoting our advocacy for poverty eradication. We
recognize the essential role of the media in amplifying CARD MRI’s
message of hope and empowerment through our financial and community
development programs,” said Ms. Marilyn Manila, President of CARD
MRI Publishing House.
The event concluded with
the soft launch of the Gintong Tambuli Awards, which will be held in
2025. This award aims to recognize the unwavering commitment and
dedication of media partners in supporting CARD MRI’s mission and
advocacy focused on poverty eradication.
"Through this award, we
honor the media’s vital role in helping us spread awareness about
our mission. Their dedication to telling stories of transformation
is crucial for inspiring action and change," Ms. Manila added.
The Lakbay-Aral was
attended by 15 media practitioners, including Ms. Ivy Tejano of
Mindanao Journal from Davao City; Ms. Mariela Angella Oladives of
Daily Guardian from Iloilo; Mr. Emmanuel Lumanao of People’s
Guardian from Butuan City; Mr. Dexter Perez of Mindanet News from
Davao de Oro; Mr. Jun Aguirre of Boracay Island News from Aklan; and
Ms. Irene Gonzales of Pilipino Mirror from Tuguegarao City. Also
present were some active media partners of CARD MRI in South Luzon,
including Ms. Khayla Anne J. Carabio and Ms. Ma. Donna Aranguren of
Laguna Courier; Mr. Dante Abrera of Isyu Balita; Mr. Adan Petilla of
Tribune Post; Mr. Webster Ace Paginag of Press n’ Picks News; Ms.
Madeliene Marasigan of Rapids Journal; Mr. Christian Coliat of Ang
Dyaryo Natin Ngayon; Mr. Andres Macatangay of The Wednesday Herald;
and Mr. Alejandro Villagorda, Jr. of Southern Tagalog Herald News.
CARD Clinics and Allied
Services, Mga Likha Ni Inay, CMDI, CARD Indogrosir, CARD MRI
Publishing House, and Hijos Tours are members of CARD MRI that share
a common goal—eliminating poverty. Established in 1986, CARD MRI
continues to work toward this vision, making strides in transforming
the lives of Filipinos across the nation.