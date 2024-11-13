Philippine Army Chief
receives the U.S. Legion of Merit Medal
By
OACPA
November 13, 2024
FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig
City – The Commanding General, Philippine Army (CGPA) Lt. Gen.
Roy M. Galido received the U.S. Legion of Merit (Degree of
Commander) Medal for his vital role in enhancing Philippine-U.S.
(PH-US) defense ties in a conferment ceremony held in Washington
D.C., U.S.A. on November 11, 2024.
The U.S. Legion of Merit
award highlights Lt. Gen. Galido’s exemplary efforts to enhance
PH-US defense ties and advance military objectives amid the
fast-changing Indo-Pacific security landscape. The said award is one
of the highest honors conferred by the U.S. Department of the Army
to American servicemen, and political and military leaders of allied
nations.
Lt. Gen. Galido, who took
the helm of the Philippine Army on August 2023, “spearheaded the
Army modernization efforts to select, procure and integrate several
critical, technologically advanced capabilities and ensured his
soldiers maintained the edge required to respond to threats, deter
adversaries and interoperate with multination forces to defeat any
foe,” the Legion of Merit citation read.
The Army Chief has always
emphasized the importance of large-scale training exercises evident
during the conduct of the first-ever Army-wide Combined Arms
Training Exercise (CATEX) "Katihan" early this year and in engaging
the U.S. Army in a series of high-impact combined and joint
bilateral exercises such as "Salaknib" and "Balikatan" as part of
the Army's strategic shift to territorial defense operations from
internal security.
The 66th CGPA joins a
prestigious list of Filipino military leaders including former
president Fidel V. Ramos and former AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Alfredo
M. Santos who have received the U.S. Legion of Merit Medal.