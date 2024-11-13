Philippine Army Chief receives the U.S. Legion of Merit Medal

By OACPA

November 13, 2024

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – The Commanding General, Philippine Army (CGPA) Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido received the U.S. Legion of Merit (Degree of Commander) Medal for his vital role in enhancing Philippine-U.S. (PH-US) defense ties in a conferment ceremony held in Washington D.C., U.S.A. on November 11, 2024.

The U.S. Legion of Merit award highlights Lt. Gen. Galido’s exemplary efforts to enhance PH-US defense ties and advance military objectives amid the fast-changing Indo-Pacific security landscape. The said award is one of the highest honors conferred by the U.S. Department of the Army to American servicemen, and political and military leaders of allied nations.

Lt. Gen. Galido, who took the helm of the Philippine Army on August 2023, “spearheaded the Army modernization efforts to select, procure and integrate several critical, technologically advanced capabilities and ensured his soldiers maintained the edge required to respond to threats, deter adversaries and interoperate with multination forces to defeat any foe,” the Legion of Merit citation read.

The Army Chief has always emphasized the importance of large-scale training exercises evident during the conduct of the first-ever Army-wide Combined Arms Training Exercise (CATEX) "Katihan" early this year and in engaging the U.S. Army in a series of high-impact combined and joint bilateral exercises such as "Salaknib" and "Balikatan" as part of the Army's strategic shift to territorial defense operations from internal security.