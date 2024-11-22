Strong Army, strong
country: Philippine Army rules 32nd AARM
|
Philippine
Army shooters proudly banner the Philippine flag during the
awarding ceremony of one of the categories in the 32nd ASEAN
Armies Rifle Meet (AARM) held at the PA Marksmanship
Training Facility, Camp O’Donnell, Capas, Tarlac held from
November 14 to 22, 2024.
By
OACPA
November 22, 2024
FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig
City – The Philippine Army (PA) Shooting Contingent known for
their moniker “Manunudla” showcased the Army's constant pursuit of
excellence as they clinched the Over-all Championship Title in the
32nd ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM) held from November 14-22, 2024
at the PA Marksmanship Training Facility, Camp O’Donnell, Capas,
Tarlac.
Emerging victorious across
multiple categories, the PA Shooting Contingent demonstrated
exceptional precision and teamwork against top marksmen from nine
other competing ASEAN armies. The PA secured the championship titles
in the Carbine, Pistol Women, Machine Gun, and Rifle categories.
The highlight of the PA’s
stellar performance was its championship win in the Carbine category
where it also won the perpetual trophy. The PA team also earned
first place in the Women's Pistol event, surpassing the Thailand and
Myanmar teams which respectively placed first runner-up and second
runner-up. In the Machine Gun and Rifle categories, the PA team
outgunned strong competitors, highlighting the PA shooters'
proficiency in diverse weapon systems. In addition to its
championship wins, the PA team secured a commendable 2nd runner-up
finish in the Men's Pistol category.
The AARM is an annual
event that fosters camaraderie and excellence among the armies of
ASEAN member states. This year’s competition wrapped up today,
November 22, 2024, and brought together the region's finest and top
gun sharpshooters. As the host of this year's competition, the
Philippine Army takes pride in ensuring the competition’s success,
providing a platform for ASEAN armies to exchange expertise and
deepen ties.