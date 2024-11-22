Strong Army, strong country: Philippine Army rules 32nd AARM

News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
32nd AARM champion
Philippine Army shooters proudly banner the Philippine flag during the awarding ceremony of one of the categories in the 32nd ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM) held at the PA Marksmanship Training Facility, Camp O’Donnell, Capas, Tarlac held from November 14 to 22, 2024.

By OACPA
November 22, 2024

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – The Philippine Army (PA) Shooting Contingent known for their moniker “Manunudla” showcased the Army's constant pursuit of excellence as they clinched the Over-all Championship Title in the 32nd ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM) held from November 14-22, 2024 at the PA Marksmanship Training Facility, Camp O’Donnell, Capas, Tarlac.

Emerging victorious across multiple categories, the PA Shooting Contingent demonstrated exceptional precision and teamwork against top marksmen from nine other competing ASEAN armies. The PA secured the championship titles in the Carbine, Pistol Women, Machine Gun, and Rifle categories.

The highlight of the PA’s stellar performance was its championship win in the Carbine category where it also won the perpetual trophy. The PA team also earned first place in the Women's Pistol event, surpassing the Thailand and Myanmar teams which respectively placed first runner-up and second runner-up. In the Machine Gun and Rifle categories, the PA team outgunned strong competitors, highlighting the PA shooters' proficiency in diverse weapon systems. In addition to its championship wins, the PA team secured a commendable 2nd runner-up finish in the Men's Pistol category.

The AARM is an annual event that fosters camaraderie and excellence among the armies of ASEAN member states. This year’s competition wrapped up today, November 22, 2024, and brought together the region's finest and top gun sharpshooters. As the host of this year's competition, the Philippine Army takes pride in ensuring the competition’s success, providing a platform for ASEAN armies to exchange expertise and deepen ties.

 

 