“My kingdom is not of
this world”
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA, roycimagala@gmail.com
November 22, 2024
WORDS of Christ in
response to Pilate’s question, “Art thou the king of the Jews?” (Jn
18,33) That was when Christ clarified who he really was, and yet the
poor Pilate and many of the Jews of that time could not get it.
These words are part of
the gospel reading for the last Sunday of the liturgical year which
is dedicated to Christ as King, the real King. (cfr. Jn 18,33-37)
They remind us that our kingdom is not in this world. It is where
Christ as our true King is – that is, in heaven from where we really
originated and to where we are supposed to be destined in our
definitive state of life.
These words remind us that
our earthly life is a test whether what God wants us to be – that
is, to be his image and likeness, sharers of his divine life and
nature – is also what we ourselves would want to be. This test
actually takes place every moment of our earthly life. We are made
to choose whether we would like to be with God through Christ who is
the “way, the truth and the life”, or to be by ourselves only.
We should always be aware
of this test and should try our best to make the proper choice,
avoiding getting lost and swallowed up by the drama of our life here
on earth. And so, we should sharpen our awareness of the real
purpose of our life here on earth as we go through the varying
situations, conditions and circumstances of our life.
We should be excited and
eager to reach our real destination. And reaching it should not be a
problem since we have been given all the means to achieve it. What
can help is that at the end of each day, we remind ourselves of the
real end and purpose of our life, and then examine ourselves how we
are doing to approach that end.
We should develop a keen
send of the real end and purpose of our life. This is unavoidable
and indispensable. Even in our ordinary affairs, we take it for
granted that we ought to have some idea of the end or purpose in
mind before we move.
There should be at least
the sensation that we are getting nearer it, knowing that one day
more or one year more in our life is actually one day less or one
year less in our life too. We should just be ready since we would
not know when the zero-balance of this consequential equation would
take place.
To get the sensation that
we are getting closer to our final destination means that we are
realizing that we are becoming more and more like Christ, who is the
pattern of our humanity and the savior of our damaged humanity. He
should be the king, the everything for us.
Thus, we have to learn how
to submit everything to him, especially our inmost self – the heart,
the will and mind together with the emotions, feelings, etc. That is
how we make Christ our king.
We are supposed to be
‘alter Christus,’ the goal and ideal that is meant for us, though we
need also to do our part, free beings as are, to achieve that
status. God, our Creator and Father, wants us to be that way, though
he does not impose it on us without our consent that should also be
shown with deeds and not just with intentions or words.