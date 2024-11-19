481 agrarian
beneficiaries in N. Samar receive e-titles
|
481
agrarian reform beneficiaries from the towns of Bobon, San
Antonio, Capul, Victoria and Gamay in Northern Samar
received e-titles generated under the Department of Agrarian
Reform’s Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual
Titling (SPLIT) project.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
November 19, 2024
VICTORIA, Northern
Samar – Four hundred eighty-one agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs)
from different parts of this province received their individual
Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) from the Department of
Agrarian Reform (DAR) on Tuesday, November 12 this year.
DAR Assistant Secretary
for External Affairs and Communications Operations Office, Rodolfo
Castil Jr., led the distribution of the 592 electronically generated
titles (e-titles) covering an aggregate area of 865.6872 hectares of
farm lands. Castil explained that the e-titles were generated under
the World Bank-assisted Support to Parcelization of Lands for
Individual Titling (SPLIT) project after subdividing collective
CLOAs previously issued to ARBs. SPLIT project subdivides lands
covered by collective CLOAs to improve land tenure security and
strengthen property rights of ARBs.
In his message, Castil
told the recipients of the individual titles, “Patunay po ito na ang
ating pangulo, si President Bongbong Marcos, ay committed na
mabigyan kayo ng magandang kabuhayan.”
He also advised the
beneficiaries to take care of the lands awarded to them under the
Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP), “Nang sa ganun meron
mamamana ang inyong mga anak, mga apo, mga apo sa apo,” said Castil.
DAR Eastern Visayas
Regional Director Robert Anthony Yu assisted Castil in the
distribution of e-titles at the Stardome in this town, which is
about 58 kilometers away from the provincial capital. He disclosed
that the lands covered by the e-titles are situated in the towns of
Bobon, Capul, Victoria, San Antonio and Gamay.
Tacloban City Mayor Alfred
Romualdez, chairman of the Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC),
joined Castil and Yu in the distribution rite.
Romualdez shared he was
appointed RPOC chairman by the President “dahil sabi nya sa akin,
mayor, make sure that this happen, na magkaroon ng titulo ang mga
taga Region 8, lalo na sa Islang Samar.”
According to him, “Hiningi
din ni President nung magmeeting kami with then 8ID head, General
Ligayo, siguraduhin nyo na hindi aagawin sa kanila at walang kukuha
ng mga lupa nila dahil para sa kanila yan.”
Land distribution is DAR’s
contribution to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC), a
whole-of-nation approach to address insurgency in the country.
Meanwhile, Viviana Carmen,
50, a former tenant, and one of the e-title recipients, expressed
gratitude to the President and to agrarian reform secretary, Conrado
Estrella III. Carmen said, they need not give share to the former
landowners anymore. They can use the money in buying their daily
needs and in sending their children to school.
On the same occasion,
Castil turned over to the local government unit of Catarman a check
worth P20-million for the concreting of Barangay Cag-abaca-Barangay
San Julian farm-to-market road.