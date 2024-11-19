News article
4 high-powered firearms seized; Communist-Terrorist captured in Northern Samar clashes

By DPAO, 8ID PA
November 19, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – A member of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) was captured during a focused military operation conducted by the 52nd Infantry Battalion (52IB) in the hinterlands of Barangay Malidong, Gamay, Northern Samar, on November 18, 2024.

The operation was launched after a concerned citizen reported the sightings of CTGs armed with firearms conducting extortion activities in the community following an earlier encounter on November 12. The troops apprehended the individual, identified as alias "Ahon," the Vice Squad Leader of the Regional Guerrilla Unit (RGU) under the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC). The firearm in his possession was also seized.

In a separate operation, the 20th Infantry Battalion (20IB) encountered approximately 10 CTG members while conducting focused military operations in Barangay C.M. Recto, Catubig, Northern Samar. The clash resulted in the seizure of three high-powered firearms, assorted ammunition, medical paraphernalia, and personal belongings.

Lt. Col. Richard P. Villaflor commended the troops for their dedication and swift action that forced the CTGs to retreat.

"This incident reaffirms our resolve to dismantle threats to peace and urges remaining CTG members to lay down their arms and embrace the government's reintegration programs. Together, let us build a peaceful and progressive Northern Samar," Lt. Col. Villaflor said.

Major General Adonis Ariel Orio, Commander of the 8th Infantry Division, lauded the troops for their successful operations, emphasizing the crucial role of civilian cooperation in addressing insurgency in the region.

"The information given by the people in maintaining peace and order plays a vital role in the success of every military operation. We will remain steadfast in our mandate to put an end to the atrocities and criminal acts of these groups. Rest assured, we will pursue them until their total defeat," Maj. Gen. Orio emphasized.

He also encouraged the remaining members of the CTG to avail the Amnesty program to end conflicts and have a second chance to live peacefully in the pursuit of productive endeavors.

The Philippine Government has an existing amnesty program for current members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) under the National Amnesty Commission (NAC) which was established by Executive Order No. 125 series of 2021, as amended by EO 47 of 2023. Amnesty can extinguish criminal liability for acts committed by the grantee but they may still be liable for civil damages caused to private individuals.

 

 