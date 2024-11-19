4 high-powered firearms
seized; Communist-Terrorist captured in Northern Samar clashes
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
November 19, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – A member of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) was
captured during a focused military operation conducted by the 52nd
Infantry Battalion (52IB) in the hinterlands of Barangay Malidong,
Gamay, Northern Samar, on November 18, 2024.
The operation was launched
after a concerned citizen reported the sightings of CTGs armed with
firearms conducting extortion activities in the community following
an earlier encounter on November 12. The troops apprehended the
individual, identified as alias "Ahon," the Vice Squad Leader of the
Regional Guerrilla Unit (RGU) under the Eastern Visayas Regional
Party Committee (EVRPC). The firearm in his possession was also
seized.
In a separate operation,
the 20th Infantry Battalion (20IB) encountered approximately 10 CTG
members while conducting focused military operations in Barangay C.M.
Recto, Catubig, Northern Samar. The clash resulted in the seizure of
three high-powered firearms, assorted ammunition, medical
paraphernalia, and personal belongings.
Lt. Col. Richard P.
Villaflor commended the troops for their dedication and swift action
that forced the CTGs to retreat.
"This incident reaffirms
our resolve to dismantle threats to peace and urges remaining CTG
members to lay down their arms and embrace the government's
reintegration programs. Together, let us build a peaceful and
progressive Northern Samar," Lt. Col. Villaflor said.
Major General Adonis Ariel
Orio, Commander of the 8th Infantry Division, lauded the troops for
their successful operations, emphasizing the crucial role of
civilian cooperation in addressing insurgency in the region.
"The information given by
the people in maintaining peace and order plays a vital role in the
success of every military operation. We will remain steadfast in our
mandate to put an end to the atrocities and criminal acts of these
groups. Rest assured, we will pursue them until their total defeat,"
Maj. Gen. Orio emphasized.
He also encouraged the
remaining members of the CTG to avail the Amnesty program to end
conflicts and have a second chance to live peacefully in the pursuit
of productive endeavors.
The Philippine Government
has an existing amnesty program for current members of the Communist
Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front
(CPP-NPA-NDF) under the National Amnesty Commission (NAC) which was
established by Executive Order No. 125 series of 2021, as amended by
EO 47 of 2023. Amnesty can extinguish criminal liability for acts
committed by the grantee but they may still be liable for civil
damages caused to private individuals.