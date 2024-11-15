ASEAN Armies' top gun sharpshooters team up



Shooters from Thailand and Myanmar armies share a light moment at the sidelines of the 32nd ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM) at the PA Marksmanship Training Facility, Camp O’Donnell, Capas, Tarlac on November 15, 2024

By OACPA

November 21, 2024

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – The annual ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM) served as a new platform for strengthening ties among the participating ASEAN shooting teams. The pairing of sharpshooters from two countries paved the way for an exciting series of friendly competitions at the Marksmanship Training Facility, Camp O’Donnell, Capas, Tarlac on November 19, 2024.

The Philippines and Cambodian contingents teamed under the banner of Team "Narra", Myanmar and Vietnam contingents teamed up for Team "Yakal", Malaysian and Singapore contingents joined forces for Team "Magkuno", Indonesia and Laos contingents partnered for Team "Kamagong", while Thailand and Brunei contingents combined their expertise for Team "Lauan".

The five teams, named after Philippine indigenous trees, competed in various categories of the “Modified Falling Plates Relay.” Team Narra dominated the Rifle, Pistol Men’s, and Pistol Women’s categories, Team Kamagong ruled the Carbine category, while Team Magkuno clinched the championship in the Machine Gun category.

This unique mixed-countries arrangement demonstrated how cooperation transcends national borders with sharpshooters from partner teams sharing tactics, celebrating victories, and exchanging valuable skills.