ASEAN Armies' top gun
sharpshooters team up
|
Shooters
from Thailand and Myanmar armies share a light moment at the
sidelines of the 32nd ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM) at the
PA Marksmanship Training Facility, Camp O’Donnell, Capas,
Tarlac on November 15, 2024
By
OACPA
November 21, 2024
FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig
City – The annual ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM) served as a new
platform for strengthening ties among the participating ASEAN
shooting teams. The pairing of sharpshooters from two countries
paved the way for an exciting series of friendly competitions at the
Marksmanship Training Facility, Camp O’Donnell, Capas, Tarlac on
November 19, 2024.
The Philippines and
Cambodian contingents teamed under the banner of Team "Narra",
Myanmar and Vietnam contingents teamed up for Team "Yakal",
Malaysian and Singapore contingents joined forces for Team "Magkuno",
Indonesia and Laos contingents partnered for Team "Kamagong", while
Thailand and Brunei contingents combined their expertise for Team "Lauan".
The five teams, named
after Philippine indigenous trees, competed in various categories of
the “Modified Falling Plates Relay.” Team Narra dominated the Rifle,
Pistol Men’s, and Pistol Women’s categories, Team Kamagong ruled the
Carbine category, while Team Magkuno clinched the championship in
the Machine Gun category.
This unique
mixed-countries arrangement demonstrated how cooperation transcends
national borders with sharpshooters from partner teams sharing
tactics, celebrating victories, and exchanging valuable skills.
Bannering the theme
“Strengthening Partnership and Camaraderie towards Regional
Stability”, the 32nd edition of AARM highlights the importance of
strong cooperation in maintaining stability across Southeast Asia.
The friendly matches concluded with an awarding ceremony where
combined teams were recognized not just for their performance but
for showcasing esprit de corps.