News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

Strong Army, strong country: Philippine Army rules 32nd AARM

"My kingdom is not of this world"

ASEAN Armies' top gun sharpshooters team up

481 agrarian beneficiaries in N. Samar receive e-titles

4 high-powered firearms seized; Communist-Terrorist captured in Northern Samar clashes

Groundbreaking ceremony held for multi-purpose building in Catbalogan City, Samar

Philippine Army Chief receives the U.S. Legion of Merit Medal

CARD MRI holds Media Lakbay Aral in Laguna

 

 

 

NMP brings free basic training to BPSF Samar

NMP BPSF Samar

Press Release
November 25, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY – NMP successfully issues a total of fifty (50) free Basic Training (BT) vouchers valid for enrollment within January to December 2025 to Samareños during the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) Samar held on 22-23 November 2024 at the Northwest Samar State University (NwSSU), Calbayog City, Samar.

This initiative reflects NMP’s commitment to providing accessible and equitable opportunities for Filipinos to enhance their livelihoods and contribute to the country’s position as a leading provider of skilled maritime workers.

BT is a foundational requirement and prerequisite for employment aboard ships, serving as a gateway for aspiring maritime professionals to unlock opportunities in the international shipping industry. Accredited under the Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW), BT ensures that individuals are equipped with critical skills in personal survival techniques, fire prevention and firefighting, elementary first aid, and personal safety and social responsibilities.

Attendees who visited NMP's booth also received detailed information about the training programs, assistance to online enrollment process, and limited-edition corporate giveaways.

Accordingly, more than thirty-five (35) government agencies were in attendance during the fair coming together to provide a wide range of free services across various sectors, including healthcare, education, livelihood support, legal assistance, and skills training, ensuring that individuals and families could access essential government programs and initiatives.

The BPSF is a one-stop hub for accessing a variety of public services and programs, bringing government services closer to the Filipinos.

 

 