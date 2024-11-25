NMP brings free basic training to BPSF Samar

Press Release

November 25, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY – NMP successfully issues a total of fifty (50) free Basic Training (BT) vouchers valid for enrollment within January to December 2025 to Samareños during the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) Samar held on 22-23 November 2024 at the Northwest Samar State University (NwSSU), Calbayog City, Samar.

This initiative reflects NMP’s commitment to providing accessible and equitable opportunities for Filipinos to enhance their livelihoods and contribute to the country’s position as a leading provider of skilled maritime workers.

BT is a foundational requirement and prerequisite for employment aboard ships, serving as a gateway for aspiring maritime professionals to unlock opportunities in the international shipping industry. Accredited under the Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW), BT ensures that individuals are equipped with critical skills in personal survival techniques, fire prevention and firefighting, elementary first aid, and personal safety and social responsibilities.

Attendees who visited NMP's booth also received detailed information about the training programs, assistance to online enrollment process, and limited-edition corporate giveaways.

Accordingly, more than thirty-five (35) government agencies were in attendance during the fair coming together to provide a wide range of free services across various sectors, including healthcare, education, livelihood support, legal assistance, and skills training, ensuring that individuals and families could access essential government programs and initiatives.