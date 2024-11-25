NMP brings free basic
training to BPSF Samar
Press Release
November 25, 2024
CALBAYOG CITY – NMP
successfully issues a total of fifty (50) free Basic Training (BT)
vouchers valid for enrollment within January to December 2025 to
Samareños during the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) Samar
held on 22-23 November 2024 at the Northwest Samar State University
(NwSSU), Calbayog City, Samar.
This initiative reflects
NMP’s commitment to providing accessible and equitable opportunities
for Filipinos to enhance their livelihoods and contribute to the
country’s position as a leading provider of skilled maritime
workers.
BT is a foundational
requirement and prerequisite for employment aboard ships, serving as
a gateway for aspiring maritime professionals to unlock
opportunities in the international shipping industry. Accredited
under the Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for
Seafarers (STCW), BT ensures that individuals are equipped with
critical skills in personal survival techniques, fire prevention and
firefighting, elementary first aid, and personal safety and social
responsibilities.
Attendees who visited
NMP's booth also received detailed information about the training
programs, assistance to online enrollment process, and
limited-edition corporate giveaways.
Accordingly, more than
thirty-five (35) government agencies were in attendance during the
fair coming together to provide a wide range of free services across
various sectors, including healthcare, education, livelihood
support, legal assistance, and skills training, ensuring that
individuals and families could access essential government programs
and initiatives.
The BPSF is a one-stop hub
for accessing a variety of public services and programs, bringing
government services closer to the Filipinos.