About the end of the
world
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
November 26, 2024
IT’S understandable that
since we are now at the end of another liturgical year, the gospel
readings focus on this truth of our faith – that both time and
the world will end. Thus, in one gospel episode, Christ was asked
about the signs that such end would be approaching. (cfr. Lk
21,5-11)
Thus, Christ responded:
“See that you not be deceived, for many will come in my name,
saying, ‘I am he,’ and ‘The time has come.’ Do not follow them!”
Looks like we are seeing these things nowadays. There are some
people who are posing as the very son of God, etc. Let’s be warned.
Then Christ continued:
“When you hear of wars and insurrections, do not be terrified’ for
such things must happen first, but it will not immediately be the
end.” There we have a clear indication of what to expect and the
appropriate attitude we should have toward it.
Finally, he said: “Nation
will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be
powerful earthquakes, famines, and plagues from place to place; and
awesome sights and mighty signs will come from the sky.”
We should be prepared for
this eventuality by making sure that we are guided always by our
faith and the almighty and merciful providence of God, instead of
allowing ourselves to be played upon by our fears and worries. We
should be eternity-ready. That is to say, prepared to see God during
our judgment and eager to be with God, fully identified with him for
all eternity.
In this regard, we should
rather be aggressive in our pursuit of our ultimate goal, the proper
attitude to have in this life. Of course, we should first of all
have a clear vision of our goal in life, knowing how to translate
that goal into stages, and then let’s stir up all our faculties to
achieve that goal.
We can take St. Paul’s
words as some kind of inspiring slogan: “Do you not know that in a
race all the runners run, but only one gets the prize? Run in such a
way as to get the prize.” (1 Cor 9,24) Yes, our life is like a race.
The Letter to the Hebrews said as much: “Let us run with
perseverance the race marked out for us...” (12,1)
The good thing about this
attitude is that it engages our faculties properly and helps us
avoid getting lost, being held hostage by the allures of this world,
wasting time, etc. We would always be on the move, and would know
how to put order in our daily activities, knowing the right
priorities, etc.
And what is the ultimate
goal that we should pursue? None other than that we become another
Christ, if not Christ himself, ‘alter Christus, ipse Christus.’ This
is simply because we have been created by God to be his image and
likeness.
That image and likeness of
God is Christ who as the Second Person of the Blessed Trinity is the
pattern of our humanity, and as the Son of God who became man, is
the redeemer of our damaged humanity.
Our creation is God’s
project before it is our own. It is a work in progress that requires
our cooperation precisely because as image and likeness of God, we
have been endowed with intelligence and will that would enable us to
correspond to God’s creative and redemptive action on us.