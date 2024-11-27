Validation of ARBs in
Leyte nears completion
|
The
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Leyte continues to
validate the remaining agrarian reform beneficiaries in the
municipality of Burauen who are going to receive individual
electronically generated land titles (e-titles) under the
Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling
(SPLIT) project.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
November 27, 2024
BURAUEN, Leyte –
The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Leyte is near to complete
its validation of agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) within the
10,669 targeted landholdings, covering an aggregate area of
93,940.1486 hectares, throughout the province under the Support to
Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) project.
On Thursday last week,
November 14, three field validation teams (FVTs) converged in
Barangay Kagbana, an upland village, about 25 kilometers away from
this town, to validate some 229 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs)
of lot 12185 issued previously with a collective Certificate of Land
Ownership Award (CLOA).
Under the World
Bank-assisted SPLIT project, landholdings covered by collective
CLOAs are subdivided and electronically generated individual land
titles are eventually issued to ARBs to improve land tenure security
and strengthen property rights.
Rodolfo Ecija, 61, the
barangay chairman of Barangay Kagbana, was grateful that despite the
distance SPLIT project reached their place.
Elma Banagbanag, 55 and a
member of the Mamanwa tribe, expressed gratitude to President
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III for the
opportunity to be a beneficiary of the government’s agrarian reform
program.
Geodetic Engineer Bridget
Alvarez, who handles the three FVTs disclosed that Leyte has already
accomplished 10,517 landholdings covered by collective CLOAs with a
combined area of 80,085.98 hectares, leaving a balance of only
12,597.92 hectares.
Alvarez shared that the
bulk of the remaining balance is situated in this town, while the
others are in the municipality of Palo, and are expected to be
completed by the end of November this year.
The FVTs were supervised
by Senior Agrarian Reform Program Technologist, Ranulfo Advincula,
who answered questions related to the validation and other agrarian
issues raised by the residents in said area during the activity.