13 soldiers who
neutralized top communist leaders in Eastern Visayas receive awards
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
December 10, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry Division Commander, Major General Adonis
Ariel Orio commended the operating troops of the 19th Infantry
Battalion for their accomplishments in operations that led to the
neutralization of top Communist-Terrorist leaders in Northern Samar.
In an awarding ceremony
held at 19IB Headquarters at Barangay Opong, Las Navas, Northern
Samar on December 9, 2024, Maj. Gen. Orio congratulated and awarded
three Silver Cross Medal and one Military Merit Medal with Bronze
Spearhead Device in recognition of the troops role in neutralizing
seven members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG), including
alias Polly, the Secretary of Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Emporium.
The operation also led to the capture of high-powered and
low-powered firearms, and other war materials on December 2, 2024.
Meanwhile, seven personnel
received Military Merit Medal Interim to Gold Cross Medal after the
successful neutralization of alias Jino, a member of Squad 2 of the
Sub-Regional Guerilla Unit (SRGU), SRC Emporium; alias Jacob, a
former member of Squad 2, Platoon 1, SRC Arctic; and alias Durok,
the leader of SRGU, SRC Emporium and the Sub-Regional Operational
Command of SRC Emporium and the seizure of other war materiel.
In a message, Maj. Gen.
Orio highlighted the significance of these accomplishments,
describing them as a major blow to the Communist Terrorist Group and
a victory in the government's ongoing efforts to combat insurgency.
He urged the troops to
continue their work and sustain the momentum against insurgents,
reinforcing the trust and confidence of the community in their
ability to end the decades-long insurgency problem and foster
socio-economic development.
“The community relies on
us, so let us continue with our efforts and sustain our gains
against the insurgents. Let us stay committed and achieve total
victory for peace and progress in the community,” Maj. Gen. Orio
stated.