13 soldiers who neutralized top communist leaders in Eastern Visayas receive awards

By DPAO, 8ID PA

December 10, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry Division Commander, Major General Adonis Ariel Orio commended the operating troops of the 19th Infantry Battalion for their accomplishments in operations that led to the neutralization of top Communist-Terrorist leaders in Northern Samar.

In an awarding ceremony held at 19IB Headquarters at Barangay Opong, Las Navas, Northern Samar on December 9, 2024, Maj. Gen. Orio congratulated and awarded three Silver Cross Medal and one Military Merit Medal with Bronze Spearhead Device in recognition of the troops role in neutralizing seven members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG), including alias Polly, the Secretary of Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Emporium. The operation also led to the capture of high-powered and low-powered firearms, and other war materials on December 2, 2024.

Meanwhile, seven personnel received Military Merit Medal Interim to Gold Cross Medal after the successful neutralization of alias Jino, a member of Squad 2 of the Sub-Regional Guerilla Unit (SRGU), SRC Emporium; alias Jacob, a former member of Squad 2, Platoon 1, SRC Arctic; and alias Durok, the leader of SRGU, SRC Emporium and the Sub-Regional Operational Command of SRC Emporium and the seizure of other war materiel.

In a message, Maj. Gen. Orio highlighted the significance of these accomplishments, describing them as a major blow to the Communist Terrorist Group and a victory in the government's ongoing efforts to combat insurgency.

He urged the troops to continue their work and sustain the momentum against insurgents, reinforcing the trust and confidence of the community in their ability to end the decades-long insurgency problem and foster socio-economic development.