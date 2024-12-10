News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

ABM students from Samar National School engage in immersive orientation at DPWH Samar 2nd DEO

Outcomes of first Philippine-hosted Loss and Damage Fund Board meeting not enough

Sinemaya 2024: Showcasing the power of film in social development

Top communist terrorist leaders among those killed in Northern Samar clash

Capital city of the province of Southern Leyte declared insurgency-free

Renowned historic Island town of Limasawa in Southern Leyte declared insurgency-free

Validation of ARBs in Leyte nears completion

NMP joins partners with AGIO-8 to boost public information and collaboration

 

 

 

ARBs from Samar are first recipients of COCROM in E. Visayas

COCROM distribution

By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
December 10, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY, Samar – Agrarian reform beneficiary (ARB) Gary Rubante from this city was so happy to receive from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) his Certificate of Condonation with Release of Mortgage (COCROM) on Sunday, December 8 this year, which relieved him from financial burden over the farmland awarded to him under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP).

“Maraming-maraming salamat po kay Secretary Conrado Estrella III ng DAR at kay Pangulong Bongbong Marcos dahil ipinagkaloob nya po ito. Sa wakas ay wala na po kaming babayarang ganito kalaking halaga, P111,842,” Rubante exclaimed.

Rubante is one of the 1,504 ARBs from the provinces of Western Samar and Northern Samar who are the first recipients of COCROM distributed in Eastern Visayas, held at the Calbayog Sports Center.

Presidential sister, Senator Imee Marcos, was supposed to hand the 2,140 COCROMs that will erase P41,333,397.65 of unpaid amortizations and debts incurred from the 2,813-hectare lands awarded to them under agrarian reform programs. But due to the inclement weather, she was not permitted by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) to depart from the Tacloban City airport.

The distribution rites proceeded with DAR Assistant Secretary Rene Colocar alongside DAR Eastern Visayas Regional Director Robert Anthony Yu, Samar First District Representative Stephen James Tan, Vice Governor Arnold Tan, and City Mayor Raymund Uy, leading the distribution.

On July 7 last year, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act No. 11953, or the New Agrarian Emancipation Act that will condone P57.557 billion principal debts of 610,054 ARBs nationwide.

Aside from the COCROMs, 592 electronically generated individual titles under the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) project and 10 Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) covering an aggregate area of 1,127.1534 hectares were likewise given to 532 ARBs from the above mentioned provinces on the same occasion.

 

 