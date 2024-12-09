Outcomes of first
Philippine-hosted Loss and Damage Fund Board meeting not enough –
civil society groups
By
Aksyon Klima Pilipinas
December 9, 2024
QUEZON CITY –
Philippine civil society representatives expressed dissatisfaction
on the outcomes of the 4th Meeting of the Board (B.4) of the Fund
for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD) held on 2-5 December 2024
at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.
“The FRLD can only be as
effective as the actual money it has. So far, most of the nearly
USD750-million pledges remain mere promises instead of disbursable
funding that can concretely support developing countries and the
most vulnerable communities,” said John Leo Algo, National
Coordinator of Aksyon Klima Pilipinas (AKP) and one of the civil
society representatives during the meeting.
B.4 takes place less than
two weeks after the conclusion of the 2024 UN climate negotiations
(COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan. In this event, Parties set the new
collective quantified goal on climate finance at “at least” USD300
billion of public finance from developed countries per year by 2035,
without including any target for funding actions against loss and
damage (L&D).
This was also the first
Board meeting that took place in the Philippines since it was
selected as its host last June. It occurred shortly after the
country was battered by six storms in just four weeks, highlighting
the importance of setting up the urgent operationalization of the
FRLD to support nations frequently hit by extreme weather and slow
onset events.
“Coming out of B.4, we now
have a more concrete idea of what the Board will prioritize for its
‘Phase One’,” Algo added, referring to the period between January to
June 2025. “The prioritization of developing inclusive, country-led
processes is essential for assessing their needs to effectively
respond to L&D, provided that we will receive technical and
financial support. This is especially crucial for our country and
reduce our growing vulnerabilities to worsening impacts of the
climate crisis.”
Among the other priorities
during this phase involve ensuring the operational readiness of the
FRLD. These include developing its operational frameworks, the
transition to an independent secretariat, and the development of a
long-term resource mobilization and plan, including converting
pledges into disbursable funding.
Civil society and
community representatives at B.4, or Active Observers, succeeded in
deferring decisions on proposed policies for participation of
non-State actors to the next Board meeting on April 2025 in
Barbados. They argued for the need for sufficient time to consult
with global and national constituencies, given that key documents
were only communicated a few days before the sessions.
Rodne Galicha, AKP
National Convenor, welcomed the openness of the Board for a
meaningful engagement process with civil society, indigenous
peoples, and local communities, stating that “the decision on the
creation of an expert advisory panel on loss and damage response and
finance must include sectors which shall genuinely help the board to
make informed decisions in the context of latest science and
experiences of communities affected and may be affected”.
However, the Active
Observers criticized some of the proposals made by Board members
from developed countries during the meeting.
“The developed country
board members' proposals look equitable but stand to potentially
hold out the very developing nations the fund is meant to support,”
said Jefferson Estela, East and Southeast Asia Steering Committee
member of the Loss and Damage Youth Coalition (LDYC) and a youth
representative during the meeting.
He cited specific
suggestions by the United States representative on using World Bank
branch offices to enable virtual participation and fully focusing on
specific countries under the Least Developed Countries and Small
Island Developing States to receive a large portion of available
funding as examples that can perpetuate inequities and jeopardize
global solidarity.
Estela also emphasized
that “for the FRLD to succeed in its mandate, its governance must
fully represent diverse vulnerabilities. In that way, the fund will
properly support all the needed countries and help realize the end
goal of making people and nations resilient and recovering from the
worsening climate crisis.”
Despite these issues, Algo
acknowledged the progress made by FRLD Executive Director Ibrahima
Cheikh Diong and the current secretariat in just one month since he
was designated. However, he highlighted that “the FRLD needs to find
the right balance between urgency and diligence, especially in its
early months of operationalization. It has to ensure sustainability
is reflected not just in substance, but also in its procedures.”
He added that “from the
perspective of developing countries and the most vulnerable
communities, it is not enough for the FRLD to promise to make the
most of what it has. We need more, especially funding from developed
countries.”
Several members of AKP
were among the Active Observers that attended the four-day meeting.
Aside from Algo, who is also the Deputy Executive Director of Living
Laudato Si’ Philippines (LLS) and Estela, the Oceans and Climate
Campaigner of the Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development (CEED),
representatives from the Tebtebba Foundation, Oxfam Pilipinas, and
the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities (ICSC) were
present.