Top communist terrorist leaders among those killed in Northern Samar clash

By DPAO, 8ID PA

December 3, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Several top leaders of the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Emporium, under the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC), were among the six terrorists killed in an encounter on December 2, 2024, in the hinterlands of Barangay Paco, Las Navas, Northern Samar.

The casualties included Ariel Baselga, known by aliases Aries or Polly; Renar Diaz alias Beloy or Monmon; Rey Tafalla alias Bunso; James Arandia alias Taying; Maricar Asinas, alias Ikar; and alias Kagid, all identified by their former comrades.

Following the encounter, soldiers requested for the Philippine National Police Scene of Crime Operatives (SOCO) for a post mortem examination.

Ariel Baselga alias Aries, was the top terrorist and served as the Secretary of SRC Emporium. He directed the operations of SRC Emporium, enforced the orders of the EVRPC, and authorized tactical offensives in Northern Samar.

Renar Diaz alias Beloy or Monmon, served as the Vice-Commander of the Sub-Regional Operations Command for SRC Emporium. He was responsible for planning and supervising the tactical operations of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) units under SRC Emporium.

The encountered CTG is notorious for numerous atrocities in Northern Samar, including extortion, killing of innocent civilians, and terrorizing communities. For instance, on February 28, a Civilian Armed Auxiliary (CAA) Jeffrey Aceron was shot to death in Barangay Igot, Pambujan. The following day, Hon. Joel Surio, a Barangay Kagawad from Barangay Cagbigajo, Pambujan, was also murdered by members of SRC Emporium.

Other reported incidents of violence include harassment against troops from the 8th Infantry Division (8ID) who were delivering basic services in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs). On May 16, Corporal Isagani Balmes, a member of the 19th Infantry Battalion, was fatally shot in the chest while providing community support in Barangay Lourdes, Las Navas. On October 5, in Barangay Capotoan, Las Navas, unarmed Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit member Alejandro Claudio was attacked while heading to serve his community. Both incidents occurred in Northern Samar.

Additionally, multiple warrants for murder and attempted murder have been issued against members of this group.

The Joint Task Force Storm and the 8th Infantry Division Commander, Maj. Gen. Adonis Ariel Orio extended his deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the encounter while reiterating the Army’s commitment to upholding dignity and respect, even for adversaries.

“It is saddening to see fellow Filipinos deceived by the false ideologies of communist terrorists meet such a tragic end. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to their bereaved families,” Maj. Gen. Orio stated.

“While they were our enemies, we honor their humanity by providing them with a proper and dignified burial. However, this outcome could have been avoided if they had chosen to lay down their arms and surrender,” he added.