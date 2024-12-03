Top communist terrorist
leaders among those killed in Northern Samar clash
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
December 3, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Several top leaders of the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC)
Emporium, under the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC),
were among the six terrorists killed in an encounter on December 2,
2024, in the hinterlands of Barangay Paco, Las Navas, Northern
Samar.
The casualties included
Ariel Baselga, known by aliases Aries or Polly; Renar Diaz alias
Beloy or Monmon; Rey Tafalla alias Bunso; James Arandia alias Taying;
Maricar Asinas, alias Ikar; and alias Kagid, all identified by their
former comrades.
Following the encounter,
soldiers requested for the Philippine National Police Scene of Crime
Operatives (SOCO) for a post mortem examination.
Ariel Baselga alias Aries,
was the top terrorist and served as the Secretary of SRC Emporium.
He directed the operations of SRC Emporium, enforced the orders of
the EVRPC, and authorized tactical offensives in Northern Samar.
Renar Diaz alias Beloy or
Monmon, served as the Vice-Commander of the Sub-Regional Operations
Command for SRC Emporium. He was responsible for planning and
supervising the tactical operations of the Communist Terrorist Group
(CTG) units under SRC Emporium.
The encountered CTG is
notorious for numerous atrocities in Northern Samar, including
extortion, killing of innocent civilians, and terrorizing
communities. For instance, on February 28, a Civilian Armed
Auxiliary (CAA) Jeffrey Aceron was shot to death in Barangay Igot,
Pambujan. The following day, Hon. Joel Surio, a Barangay Kagawad
from Barangay Cagbigajo, Pambujan, was also murdered by members of
SRC Emporium.
Other reported incidents
of violence include harassment against troops from the 8th Infantry
Division (8ID) who were delivering basic services in geographically
isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs). On May 16, Corporal
Isagani Balmes, a member of the 19th Infantry Battalion, was fatally
shot in the chest while providing community support in Barangay
Lourdes, Las Navas. On October 5, in Barangay Capotoan, Las Navas,
unarmed Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit member Alejandro
Claudio was attacked while heading to serve his community. Both
incidents occurred in Northern Samar.
Additionally, multiple
warrants for murder and attempted murder have been issued against
members of this group.
The Joint Task Force Storm
and the 8th Infantry Division Commander, Maj. Gen. Adonis Ariel Orio
extended his deepest condolences to the families of those killed in
the encounter while reiterating the Army’s commitment to upholding
dignity and respect, even for adversaries.
“It is saddening to see
fellow Filipinos deceived by the false ideologies of communist
terrorists meet such a tragic end. We extend our heartfelt
sympathies to their bereaved families,” Maj. Gen. Orio stated.
“While they were our
enemies, we honor their humanity by providing them with a proper and
dignified burial. However, this outcome could have been avoided if
they had chosen to lay down their arms and surrender,” he added.
The December 2, 2024,
encounter not only resulted in the deaths of several NPA members but
also led to the recovery of four firearms, grenade, assorted
ammunition, cell phones, and subversive documents, seized by
soldiers from the 19th Infantry "Commando" Battalion of the 803rd
Infantry Brigade, 8ID, PA.