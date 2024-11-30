Capital city of the province of Southern Leyte declared insurgency-free

By 802nd Infantry Brigade, 8ID PA

November 30, 2024

CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City – Maasin, the capital city of Southern Leyte was declared in a Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition (SIPSC) yesterday, November 29, 2024.

The declaration ceremony was attended by key city and barangay officials headed by Hon. Nacional V. Mercado, Mayor and the Chairman of City Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (CTF-ELCAC) of Maasin City and Congresswoman Luz V. Mercado of Southern Leyte 1st congressional district.

Senior military and police officials were also present during the activity to witness the declaration such as Colonel Rico O Amaro, Deputy Brigade Commander of the 802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Edgar A. Gabia, Commanding Officer of the 14th Infantry (Avenger) Battalion, and Police Colonel Hector F. Enage, Provincial Director, Southern Leyte, Police Provincial Office.

The SIPSC declaration highlighted the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and Pledge of Commitment, as well as the release of white doves which symbolizes peace and new beginnings.

Mayor Mercado expressed his city's gratitude to all stakeholders who were instrumental in achieving the state of SIPSC in Maasin City. He emphasized that this milestone paves the way for further progress in the City, enhancing the quality of life for its constituents. The Philippine Army, Philippine National Police, and the DILG reaffirmed their strong support and commitment to maintain stable internal peace and security in Maasin City.

Colonel Amaro congratulated the constituents, city and barangay officials for their active cooperation and support in sustaining internal peace and security in the area. "Congratulations to the local government unit Maasin City, our activity today showcases our commitment and advocacy for peaceful and conflict-resilient communities. Let us be PROUD, be BOLD, and be LOUD in making Maasin City a template for peace, security and conflict resiliency. Let us make Maasin City a peaceful, friendly and terrorist inhospitable community for our childrens and children's children”, Amaro concluded.