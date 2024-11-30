Capital city of the
province of Southern Leyte declared insurgency-free
By
802nd Infantry Brigade, 8ID PA
November 30, 2024
CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City
– Maasin, the capital city of Southern Leyte was declared in a
Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition (SIPSC) yesterday,
November 29, 2024.
The declaration ceremony
was attended by key city and barangay officials headed by Hon.
Nacional V. Mercado, Mayor and the Chairman of City Task Force to
End Local Communist Armed Conflict (CTF-ELCAC) of Maasin City and
Congresswoman Luz V. Mercado of Southern Leyte 1st congressional
district.
Senior military and police
officials were also present during the activity to witness the
declaration such as Colonel Rico O Amaro, Deputy Brigade Commander
of the 802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Edgar
A. Gabia, Commanding Officer of the 14th Infantry (Avenger)
Battalion, and Police Colonel Hector F. Enage, Provincial Director,
Southern Leyte, Police Provincial Office.
The SIPSC declaration
highlighted the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and
Pledge of Commitment, as well as the release of white doves which
symbolizes peace and new beginnings.
Mayor Mercado expressed
his city's gratitude to all stakeholders who were instrumental in
achieving the state of SIPSC in Maasin City. He emphasized that this
milestone paves the way for further progress in the City, enhancing
the quality of life for its constituents. The Philippine Army,
Philippine National Police, and the DILG reaffirmed their strong
support and commitment to maintain stable internal peace and
security in Maasin City.
Colonel Amaro
congratulated the constituents, city and barangay officials for
their active cooperation and support in sustaining internal peace
and security in the area. "Congratulations to the local government
unit Maasin City, our activity today showcases our commitment and
advocacy for peaceful and conflict-resilient communities. Let us be
PROUD, be BOLD, and be LOUD in making Maasin City a template for
peace, security and conflict resiliency. Let us make Maasin City a
peaceful, friendly and terrorist inhospitable community for our
childrens and children's children”, Amaro concluded.
Meanwhile, Brigadier
General Noel Vestuir, Commander of the 802nd Infantry Brigade,
praised the constituents, city LGU and barangay officials for their
dedication in maintaining a secure environment. Vestuir highlighted
the collaborative efforts of the local government units and their
communities in achieving SIPSC.