Sinemaya 2024: Showcasing the power of film in social development



Highlighting the 16 inspiring Sinemaya Film Fest finalists: Over 1,500 attendees from General Santos City (Top), Manila, and Cebu City actively participated and watched the 2024 SineMaya Film Fest final entries during its simultaneous screenings on November 23, 2024.

By EDRIAN B. BANANIA

December 5, 2024

SAN PABLO CITY – Sinemaya, the first Philippine microfinance industry community film festival initiated by CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) through its multimedia production company, BENTE Productions, has launched its 2024 edition with nationwide simultaneous screenings on November 23, 2024. The event aims to engage communities in celebrating creativity while voting for the People’s Choice Award.

This year’s theme, “A Glimpse of Chín Muồi: Harvesting Dreams and Success Together with Social Development Organizations,” showcases stories inspired by real-life experiences, emphasizing the positive impact of microfinance and social development initiatives on families and communities.

Communities served by social development organizations gathered to watch 16 short films that portrayed inspiring journeys of resilience, hope, and empowerment. These films, created by microfinance and social development organizations across Southeast Asia, highlight how families and communities achieved their dreams with the support of these organizations.

The third edition of Sinemaya showcased its entries at SM Cinemas in Manila City, Cebu City, and General Santos City.

The competing entries include A Light in the Shadows of CARD SME Bank, Inc. from Zamboanga; Antipara at Libreta of CARD Mutual Benefits Association, Inc. from Sto. Tomas, Batangas; Balud of CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO) from Mandaue City; Escaping Poverty: A story of a Muong Woman Supported by TYM of Tinh Thuong One-member Limited Liability Microfinance Institution from Hanoi, Vietnam; Hope in the Tides by Project Dungganon of NWTF from Sagay City, Negros Occidental; Kabute of Simbag sa Pag-Asenso, Inc. from Albay; Litrato of CARD-MRI Development Institute (CMDI), Inc. from Tagum City, Davao del Norte; Mingalarbar! of CARD Myanmar Company Limited from Myanmar; May Ngiti ang Pangarap of CARD MRI Rizal Bank, Inc. from Taytay, Rizal; Puno ng Buhay of CARD Bank, Inc. from General Luna, Quezon; Sa Piling ni Nanay of ASA Philippines from Camarines Sur; Seeds of Change of Ekphatana Microfinance Institution from Laos; Sweet Dawn of Dungganon Bank, Inc. from Bacolod City; Teoryang Ako of Kabuhayan sa Ganap na Kasarinlan Credit & Savings Cooperative from Quezon City; Tinapay of People’s Alternative Livelihood Microfinance Foundation of Sorsogon, Inc. from Bicol Region; Vitoria of Malvar Senior High School from Sto. Tomas, Batangas.

“This program not only highlights clients' inspiring life stories but also encourages creativity and artistry among the communities we serve through filmmaking,” said Ms. Marilyn M. Manila, President of Bente Productions.

Over 1,500 attendees watched the screenings in Manila City, General Santos City, and Cebu City. CARD MRI is set to hold another screening in Laguna. Audience votes during the screenings will help determine the People’s Choice Award.

The Sinemaya 2024’s awarding ceremony will be on December 15, 2024. The ceremony will also feature the premiere of CARD MRI’s first indie film, “I Remember You.” The film narrates the story of a CARD MRI staff in Boracay Island, showcasing the organization’s efforts to help clients overcome life’s challenges.

“For us at CARD MRI, the film fest is more than a platform to showcase the talents of the communities we serve. It’s about unlocking their endless potential. Their films reflect the realities of their lives and their journey toward empowerment,” said CARD MRI Founder and Chair Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip.