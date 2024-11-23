Sinemaya 2024:
Showcasing the power of film in social development
|
Highlighting
the 16 inspiring Sinemaya Film Fest finalists: Over 1,500
attendees from General Santos City (Top), Manila, and Cebu
City actively participated and watched the 2024 SineMaya
Film Fest final entries during its simultaneous screenings
on November 23, 2024.
By
EDRIAN B. BANANIA
December 5, 2024
SAN PABLO CITY –
Sinemaya, the first Philippine microfinance industry community film
festival initiated by CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD
MRI) through its multimedia production company, BENTE Productions,
has launched its 2024 edition with nationwide simultaneous
screenings on November 23, 2024. The event aims to engage
communities in celebrating creativity while voting for the People’s
Choice Award.
This year’s theme, “A
Glimpse of Chín Muồi: Harvesting Dreams and Success Together with
Social Development Organizations,” showcases stories inspired by
real-life experiences, emphasizing the positive impact of
microfinance and social development initiatives on families and
communities.
Communities served by
social development organizations gathered to watch 16 short films
that portrayed inspiring journeys of resilience, hope, and
empowerment. These films, created by microfinance and social
development organizations across Southeast Asia, highlight how
families and communities achieved their dreams with the support of
these organizations.
The third edition of
Sinemaya showcased its entries at SM Cinemas in Manila City, Cebu
City, and General Santos City.
The competing entries
include A Light in the Shadows of CARD SME Bank, Inc. from Zamboanga;
Antipara at Libreta of CARD Mutual Benefits Association, Inc. from
Sto. Tomas, Batangas; Balud of CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO) from
Mandaue City; Escaping Poverty: A story of a Muong Woman Supported
by TYM of Tinh Thuong One-member Limited Liability Microfinance
Institution from Hanoi, Vietnam; Hope in the Tides by Project
Dungganon of NWTF from Sagay City, Negros Occidental; Kabute of
Simbag sa Pag-Asenso, Inc. from Albay; Litrato of CARD-MRI
Development Institute (CMDI), Inc. from Tagum City, Davao del Norte;
Mingalarbar! of CARD Myanmar Company Limited from Myanmar; May Ngiti
ang Pangarap of CARD MRI Rizal Bank, Inc. from Taytay, Rizal; Puno
ng Buhay of CARD Bank, Inc. from General Luna, Quezon; Sa Piling ni
Nanay of ASA Philippines from Camarines Sur; Seeds of Change of
Ekphatana Microfinance Institution from Laos; Sweet Dawn of
Dungganon Bank, Inc. from Bacolod City; Teoryang Ako of Kabuhayan sa
Ganap na Kasarinlan Credit & Savings Cooperative from Quezon City;
Tinapay of People’s Alternative Livelihood Microfinance Foundation
of Sorsogon, Inc. from Bicol Region; Vitoria of Malvar Senior High
School from Sto. Tomas, Batangas.
“This program not only
highlights clients' inspiring life stories but also encourages
creativity and artistry among the communities we serve through
filmmaking,” said Ms. Marilyn M. Manila, President of Bente
Productions.
Over 1,500 attendees
watched the screenings in Manila City, General Santos City, and Cebu
City. CARD MRI is set to hold another screening in Laguna. Audience
votes during the screenings will help determine the People’s Choice
Award.
The Sinemaya 2024’s
awarding ceremony will be on December 15, 2024. The ceremony will
also feature the premiere of CARD MRI’s first indie film, “I
Remember You.” The film narrates the story of a CARD MRI staff in
Boracay Island, showcasing the organization’s efforts to help
clients overcome life’s challenges.
“For us at CARD MRI, the
film fest is more than a platform to showcase the talents of the
communities we serve. It’s about unlocking their endless potential.
Their films reflect the realities of their lives and their journey
toward empowerment,” said CARD MRI Founder and Chair Emeritus Dr.
Jaime Aristotle B. Alip.
This initiative is led by
Bente Productions Inc., a multimedia company under the CARD Mutually
Reinforcing Institutions, established in July 2024 to strengthen its
advocacy for social development. It is dedicated to creating
compelling stories and relevant information through films and series
that raise awareness and drive meaningful conversations about
poverty eradication.