ABM students from Samar
National School engage in immersive orientation at DPWH Samar 2nd
DEO
By
MARK ERROLD G. PABUA
December 9, 2024
CATBALOGAN CITY –
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar 2nd
District Engineering Office (DEO) recently hosted an immersive
orientation for students from the Accountancy, Business, and
Management (ABM) strand of Samar National School. The activity was
designed to provide hands-on learning experiences and enhance the
students' understanding of government infrastructure operations.
District Engineer Herminio
V. Gulmatico warmly welcomed the students and underscored the
importance of exposing young learners to the real-world applications
of management and governance. “This partnership with schools is an
investment in the future of our communities, as it equips students
with practical knowledge and inspires them to pursue meaningful
careers,” he said.
The orientation included
detailed discussions on DPWH functions, project implementation, and
administrative processes. Students were given the opportunity to
interact with department heads and gain insights into the various
roles within the agency. A guided tour of ongoing projects allowed
the students to observe firsthand the execution of infrastructure
projects, from planning to completion.
This initiative aligns
with the ABM strand's focus on preparing students for careers in
business, management, and public service. The program not only
broadened their horizons but also provided valuable exposure to
public sector operations.
Samar National School
expressed its gratitude to DPWH Samar 2nd DEO for its support and
commitment to nurturing future professionals. The collaboration
serves as a model for integrating education and community engagement
in empowering the youth.