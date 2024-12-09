ABM students from Samar National School engage in immersive orientation at DPWH Samar 2nd DEO

By MARK ERROLD G. PABUA

December 9, 2024

CATBALOGAN CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO) recently hosted an immersive orientation for students from the Accountancy, Business, and Management (ABM) strand of Samar National School. The activity was designed to provide hands-on learning experiences and enhance the students' understanding of government infrastructure operations.

District Engineer Herminio V. Gulmatico warmly welcomed the students and underscored the importance of exposing young learners to the real-world applications of management and governance. “This partnership with schools is an investment in the future of our communities, as it equips students with practical knowledge and inspires them to pursue meaningful careers,” he said.

The orientation included detailed discussions on DPWH functions, project implementation, and administrative processes. Students were given the opportunity to interact with department heads and gain insights into the various roles within the agency. A guided tour of ongoing projects allowed the students to observe firsthand the execution of infrastructure projects, from planning to completion.

This initiative aligns with the ABM strand's focus on preparing students for careers in business, management, and public service. The program not only broadened their horizons but also provided valuable exposure to public sector operations.