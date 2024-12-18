8ID highlights peace
and development achievements at RPOC-8 full council meeting
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
December 18, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division, Philippine Army,
highlighted significant progress in reducing the strength and
influence of Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs), enhancing regional
security, and supporting development initiatives in Eastern Visayas
during the 4th Quarter Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) 8
Full Council Meeting on December 19, 2024 at Pacific Point, San
Jose, Tacloban City.
Major General Adonis Ariel
G. Orio, Commander of the 8ID, along with the Division's Brigade
Commanders, attended the meeting.
During the presentation,
the 8ID emphasized its successful combat and non-combat operations,
which included the neutralization of numerous CPP-NPA terrorists (CNTs),
updates on the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program
(E-CLIP) for former rebels, and the deployment of Mobile Community
Support and Sustainment Teams (MCSSTs). These teams assist in
delivering basic and social services to geographically isolated and
disadvantaged areas (GIDAs), underscoring the government's
whole-of-nation approach to addressing insurgency and fostering
peace and development at the grassroots level.
From October 1 to November
20, the 8ID recorded 26 encounters with the CTGs, resulting in the
neutralization of its 36 members – 15 killed, three (3) apprehended,
and 18 who surrendered.
Major General Orio
credited these achievements to the sustained efforts of the Joint
Task Force Storm, noting that the success was made possible through
strong collaboration among government agencies, stakeholders, and
the support of local communities.
“This progress reflects
our collective commitment to ending insurgency and achieving
long-term peace and development in Eastern Visayas,” Major General
Orio said.