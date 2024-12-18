8ID highlights peace and development achievements at RPOC-8 full council meeting

By DPAO, 8ID PA

December 18, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division, Philippine Army, highlighted significant progress in reducing the strength and influence of Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs), enhancing regional security, and supporting development initiatives in Eastern Visayas during the 4th Quarter Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) 8 Full Council Meeting on December 19, 2024 at Pacific Point, San Jose, Tacloban City.

Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio, Commander of the 8ID, along with the Division's Brigade Commanders, attended the meeting.

During the presentation, the 8ID emphasized its successful combat and non-combat operations, which included the neutralization of numerous CPP-NPA terrorists (CNTs), updates on the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) for former rebels, and the deployment of Mobile Community Support and Sustainment Teams (MCSSTs). These teams assist in delivering basic and social services to geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs), underscoring the government's whole-of-nation approach to addressing insurgency and fostering peace and development at the grassroots level.

From October 1 to November 20, the 8ID recorded 26 encounters with the CTGs, resulting in the neutralization of its 36 members – 15 killed, three (3) apprehended, and 18 who surrendered.

Major General Orio credited these achievements to the sustained efforts of the Joint Task Force Storm, noting that the success was made possible through strong collaboration among government agencies, stakeholders, and the support of local communities.