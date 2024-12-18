P193M worth of infra project eyes to boost socio-economic development in conflict-affected areas in Eastern Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

December 18, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The construction of two multi-million worth of infrastructure projects: the P163 million Maslog and Jipapad Road (Phase I), and the P30 million Panic-an Bridge at Maslog in Eastern Samar is set to formally start after the groundbreaking ceremony held on December 16, 2024.

This farm-to-market road was funded under the Fiscal Year 2024 Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan (PAMANA) Programs which focuses on the transformation of former rebels (FRs), their families, and communities.

The 2.4 kilometers Maslog and Jipapad Road (Phase I) and the 22-meter Panic-an Bridge will connect barangays and municipalities especially in vulnerable areas to foster socio-economic development.

These projects aim to strengthen local agricultural infrastructure that will enhance market accessibility for farmers and promote development, most importantly in conflict-affected areas.

Brigadier General Lenart Lelina, the Brigade Commander of the 801st Infantry Brigade expressed the importance of farm-to-market roads citing the adage, “Insurgency ends where road begins”.

“Construction of roads and bridges especially in Maslog and Jipapad will be vital in our campaign of totally eradicating insurgency problem and give way to a progressive community. These two municipalities were formerly considered hotbeds of the insurgents in the province of Eastern Samar. But now, with these infrastructure projects, economic development will soon start to flourish,” Brig.Gen. Lelina, emphasized.

Major General Adonis Ariel Orio, the Commander of the 8th Infantry Division and the Joint Task Force Storm thanked the government’s continued support in putting initiatives in place that are critical in defeating the Communist Terrorist Group.

“We believe that infrastructure development is one of the keys to end insurgency. Through these projects, the root causes of insurgency will be addressed. The delivery of basic government services and the socio-economic development will improve through this access roads,” Maj.Gen. Orio noted.

Meanwhile, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), emphasized the importance of the project in fostering peace and development in Eastern Samar. He reiterated the government's commitment to funding infrastructure projects that would connect the region, ensuring easier access to essential services and boosting economic activities.