P193M worth of infra
project eyes to boost socio-economic development in
conflict-affected areas in Eastern Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
December 18, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The construction of two multi-million worth of infrastructure
projects: the P163 million Maslog and Jipapad Road (Phase I), and
the P30 million Panic-an Bridge at Maslog in Eastern Samar is set to
formally start after the groundbreaking ceremony held on December
16, 2024.
This farm-to-market road
was funded under the Fiscal Year 2024 Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan
(PAMANA) Programs which focuses on the transformation of former
rebels (FRs), their families, and communities.
The 2.4 kilometers Maslog
and Jipapad Road (Phase I) and the 22-meter Panic-an Bridge will
connect barangays and municipalities especially in vulnerable areas
to foster socio-economic development.
These projects aim to
strengthen local agricultural infrastructure that will enhance
market accessibility for farmers and promote development, most
importantly in conflict-affected areas.
Brigadier General Lenart
Lelina, the Brigade Commander of the 801st Infantry Brigade
expressed the importance of farm-to-market roads citing the adage,
“Insurgency ends where road begins”.
“Construction of roads and
bridges especially in Maslog and Jipapad will be vital in our
campaign of totally eradicating insurgency problem and give way to a
progressive community. These two municipalities were formerly
considered hotbeds of the insurgents in the province of Eastern
Samar. But now, with these infrastructure projects, economic
development will soon start to flourish,” Brig.Gen. Lelina,
emphasized.
Major General Adonis Ariel
Orio, the Commander of the 8th Infantry Division and the Joint Task
Force Storm thanked the government’s continued support in putting
initiatives in place that are critical in defeating the Communist
Terrorist Group.
“We believe that
infrastructure development is one of the keys to end insurgency.
Through these projects, the root causes of insurgency will be
addressed. The delivery of basic government services and the
socio-economic development will improve through this access roads,”
Maj.Gen. Orio noted.
Meanwhile, Secretary
Carlito Galvez Jr. of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on
Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), emphasized the importance
of the project in fostering peace and development in Eastern Samar.
He reiterated the government's commitment to funding infrastructure
projects that would connect the region, ensuring easier access to
essential services and boosting economic activities.
The said groundbreaking
was attended by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace,
Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) Secretary, Carlito Galvez; PAMANA
Head NPMO, Director J. Anthony Peña; The Commander of the Visayas
Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Lieutenant General
Fernando Reyeg; House Minority Leader and 4Ps Partylist
Representative, Marcelino Libanan; Eastern Samar Governor Ben
Evardone; Maslog Mayor Heraclio Santiago and Vice-Mayor Septemio
Santiago.