NPA leader killed in
Samar clash
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
December 13, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The government troops from the 46th Infantry Battalion of
the 8th Infantry Division neutralized a leader of the Communist
Terrorist Group (CTG) in an encounter in Barangay Cawayan,
Catbalogan City, Samar, on December 13, 2024.
The clash ensued during a
military operation that lasted for 15 minutes before the CTG forces
retreated northwest, leaving behind their fallen comrade.
The government troops also
recovered a .45 caliber pistol and subversive documents.
The killed CTG leader was
identified as Artemio Solayao alias Budil, the leader of Squad 2,
Yakal Platoon, SRC Browser of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party
Committee (EVRPC).
Alias Budil has existing
multiple warrants of arrest for the atrocities he committed against
the government forces including the ambush of the 14th Infantry
Battalion back in 2014 in Maypadandan, Catbalogan City.
Brigadier General Lenart
R. Lelina, the Brigade Commander of the 801st Infantry Brigade, call
on the remaining members of the NPA to abandon the violent path.
“This Christmas season, we
are hoping that you will choose to lay down your arms and return to
the folds of the law. It is not yet too late, be with your family,
the government will help you,” Brig.Gen. Lelina expressed.
Meanwhile, Major General
Adonis Ariel G. Orio, Commander of the 8ID, lauded the successful
operation as a significant step in the relentless fight against
insurgency in Eastern Visayas.
“This incident could have
been avoided if the CTG had surrendered and heeded the government’s
call for peace,” Maj. Gen. Orio stated.
“This only shows our
determination to put an end to terrorism and insurgency in the Samar
provinces. The Philippine Army will remain steadfast in its mission
to protect the people and eliminate threats to peace,” Maj. Gen.
Orio added.
Maj.Gen. Orio also
encourage active CTG members to avail and take advantage of the
National Amnesty Program offered by the government. They may
coordinate with their relatives or local chief executives to arrange
for their safe passage and formalize their application for amnesty.