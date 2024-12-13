NPA leader killed in Samar clash

By DPAO, 8ID PA

December 13, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The government troops from the 46th Infantry Battalion of the 8th Infantry Division neutralized a leader of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) in an encounter in Barangay Cawayan, Catbalogan City, Samar, on December 13, 2024.

The clash ensued during a military operation that lasted for 15 minutes before the CTG forces retreated northwest, leaving behind their fallen comrade.

The government troops also recovered a .45 caliber pistol and subversive documents.

The killed CTG leader was identified as Artemio Solayao alias Budil, the leader of Squad 2, Yakal Platoon, SRC Browser of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).

Alias Budil has existing multiple warrants of arrest for the atrocities he committed against the government forces including the ambush of the 14th Infantry Battalion back in 2014 in Maypadandan, Catbalogan City.

Brigadier General Lenart R. Lelina, the Brigade Commander of the 801st Infantry Brigade, call on the remaining members of the NPA to abandon the violent path.

“This Christmas season, we are hoping that you will choose to lay down your arms and return to the folds of the law. It is not yet too late, be with your family, the government will help you,” Brig.Gen. Lelina expressed.

Meanwhile, Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio, Commander of the 8ID, lauded the successful operation as a significant step in the relentless fight against insurgency in Eastern Visayas.

“This incident could have been avoided if the CTG had surrendered and heeded the government’s call for peace,” Maj. Gen. Orio stated.

“This only shows our determination to put an end to terrorism and insurgency in the Samar provinces. The Philippine Army will remain steadfast in its mission to protect the people and eliminate threats to peace,” Maj. Gen. Orio added.