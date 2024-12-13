AMOSUP turns over BV
Class approved 20-men free fall lifeboat with davit to NMP
Press Release
December 13, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY –
During the Turn-Over Ceremony on 10 December 2024 at the NMP
Tacloban Wharf Area, the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP)
officially received the Deed of Donation for the BV Class Approved
20-Men Free Fall Lifeboat with Davit from the Associated Marine
Officers’ and Seamen’s Union of the Philippines (AMOSUP).
In his acceptance speech,
Executive Director Victor A. Del Rosario expressed his sincere
appreciation for the donated equipment, highlighting that it is a
testament of the trust placed by AMOSUP to the agency to uphold the
highest standards of training and the continued dedication to the
well-being and safety of the Filipino seafarers.
The BV Class Approved
20-Men Free Fall Lifeboat with Davit Simulator, valued at
P8,400,000.00, is designed to provide training and simulation for
emergency evacuation procedures in maritime environments,
specifically for free-fall lifeboats. Its primary purpose is to help
crew members and personnel become familiar with the operation,
deployment, and safety procedures related to the lifeboat system in
a controlled and safe environment.
Further, part of the
turn-over program highlighted the blessing of the Training Pool
funded by the Tingog Party List and implemented by Department of
Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Generator House, and the LandBank
Automated Teller Machine (ATM) booth.
“The facilities from the
generous offices serves as a crucial resource for hands-on learning
with the commitment to ensuring that our seafarers are equipped with
practical expertise to meet international standards and additionally
enhancing fiscal accessibility for our clients fostering convenience
and efficiency in our daily operations.”, Director Del Rosario
quoted.
The ceremony was graced by
AMOSUP President Dr. Conrado Oca, DPWH, LBP, and Social Security
System (SSS) officials, Palompon Institute of Technology (PIT) and
NMP key officials and staff.
The donation is an
attestation to the strong support for elevating NMP's training
capabilities. By providing Filipino seafarers with vital safety and
survival skills will empower them to excel in the global maritime
industry. Additionally, it will enable NMP to expand its training
course offerings, benefiting trainees through reduced course fees.