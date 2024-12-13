AMOSUP turns over BV Class approved 20-men free fall lifeboat with davit to NMP

TACLOBAN CITY – During the Turn-Over Ceremony on 10 December 2024 at the NMP Tacloban Wharf Area, the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) officially received the Deed of Donation for the BV Class Approved 20-Men Free Fall Lifeboat with Davit from the Associated Marine Officers’ and Seamen’s Union of the Philippines (AMOSUP).

In his acceptance speech, Executive Director Victor A. Del Rosario expressed his sincere appreciation for the donated equipment, highlighting that it is a testament of the trust placed by AMOSUP to the agency to uphold the highest standards of training and the continued dedication to the well-being and safety of the Filipino seafarers.

The BV Class Approved 20-Men Free Fall Lifeboat with Davit Simulator, valued at P8,400,000.00, is designed to provide training and simulation for emergency evacuation procedures in maritime environments, specifically for free-fall lifeboats. Its primary purpose is to help crew members and personnel become familiar with the operation, deployment, and safety procedures related to the lifeboat system in a controlled and safe environment.

Further, part of the turn-over program highlighted the blessing of the Training Pool funded by the Tingog Party List and implemented by Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Generator House, and the LandBank Automated Teller Machine (ATM) booth.

“The facilities from the generous offices serves as a crucial resource for hands-on learning with the commitment to ensuring that our seafarers are equipped with practical expertise to meet international standards and additionally enhancing fiscal accessibility for our clients fostering convenience and efficiency in our daily operations.”, Director Del Rosario quoted.

The ceremony was graced by AMOSUP President Dr. Conrado Oca, DPWH, LBP, and Social Security System (SSS) officials, Palompon Institute of Technology (PIT) and NMP key officials and staff.