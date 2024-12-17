Condonation of debts,
an early Christmas gift for E. Samar agrarian beneficiaries
Seventy-two
agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) from Eastern Samar
received condonation certificates freeing them from
financial burden, while 203 received individual
electronically generated land titles (E-Titles) from the
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).
By
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
December 17, 2024
BORONGAN CITY, Eastern
Samar – It was still 14 days before Christmas but Pancho Bayben
from Maydolong town considered the Certificate of Condonation with
Release of Mortgage (COCROM) he received on December 11 this year an
early Christmas gift from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).
The COCROM relieved Bayben
from his remaining P26,495.89 debt with the Land Bank of the
Philippines (LBP) which he incurred from the amortization of the
land awarded to him under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program
(CARP).
“Nalilipay ako kan
(President) Bongbong Marcos nga ginhatag ini nga maaga nga pamasko
ha am nga waray na namon babayaran han am nabibilin nga utang ha
Land Bank (I am happy for this early Christmas gift (President)
Bongbong Marcos had given to us that we are no longer going to pay
our remaining debt with the Land Bank.),” exclaimed Bayben at the
Provincial Capitol Gym.
On Wednesday, Atty. Robert
Anthony Yu, DAR Eastern Visayas Regional Director, alongside Marian
June Libanan Ganzon, who represented Marcelino Libanan, House
Minority Leader and 4Ps Partylist Representative, and Alfonso
Catorce, Eastern Samar Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II
(PARPO II) led the distribution of 90 COCROMS to 72 ARBs from this
city and from the towns of Can-avid, Dolores, Hernani, Lawaan,
Maydolong and Salcedo.
Catorce disclosed that a
total of P438,929.26 unpaid debts based on the 90 COCROMS were
remitted by virtue of the New Agrarian Emancipation Act (Republic
Act No. 11953) which President Marcos signed on July 7 last year.
On the same occasion, 280
individual electronically generated land titles (e-titles), under
the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT)
project were handed to 203 ARBs. These e-titles covered an aggregate
area of 381 hectares of farm lots situated in the towns of Balangiga,
Balangkayan, Can-avid, Dolores, Giporlos, Lawaan, Quinapondan, San
julian and Taft.
Yu explained that by
providing ARBs with individual titles, property right over their
awarded lands is strengthened.
He added that providing
land to the landless where they can derive livelihood is DAR’s
contribution to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC), a
whole-of-nation approach in addressing insurgency problems in the
country.
Further, DAR likewise
turned over various farm machineries and equipment with a combined
amount of P900,000.00 to Lalawigan Progressive Farmers’ Association,
President Roxas ARB Association, Inc. and the Sagkaray Farmers
Agrarian Reform Cooperative.