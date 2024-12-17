Army ensures decent burial for CTG leader killed in Catbalogan City

By DPAO, 8ID PA

December 17, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Troops of the 46th Infantry Battalion of the 8th Infantry Division, Philippine Army, facilitated the burial of the killed Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) leader in Catbalogan City, Samar on December 16, 2024.

The killed CTG, identified as Artemio Solayao alias Budil, leader of Squad 2, Yakal Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee Browser, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee. He was abandoned by his comrades at the encounter site on December 13, 2024.

Through the collaborative efforts of the government troops and the Samar Provincial Task Force – Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict or PTF-ELCAC, alias Budil was given a decent burial in Catbalogan City.

Alonso Solayao, the brother of alias Budil, expressed gratitude to the PTF-ELCAC and the government troops for the humane treatment, despite being the enemy of the state.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa Philippine Army dahil kahit na siya’y kalaban, binigyan niyo pa rin siya ng desenteng libing. Mula sa Cawayan dinala pa nila dito, kanilang pinagsilbihan, ginastosan, pinamisahan para maging maayos ang kanyang kalagayan, kahit sa kabila ng pagiging kalaban siya ng gobyerno, trinato pa rin siya ng tama ng kasundalohan,” Solayao said.

Solayao also encouraged the remaining comrades of his brother to end their armed struggle.

“Hinihikayat ko kayo na magsurrender kasi wala talagang kayong magandang kinabukasan. Tingnan niyo ang nangyari sa kapatid ko, sa halos apatnapung taon niya [sa bundok] wala siyang nagawa. Hindi niya nakamit ang tinatawag na tagumpay. Kung nand’yan pa kayo sa taas, sana sumurrender na kayo para maging maayos na rin ang inyong pamumuhay, maging ng inyong mga pamilya,” Solayao stated.

Mayor Dexter Uy, the Chairman of the City Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict of Catbalogan City, strongly condemned the continued atrocities perpetrated by the CTGs in Samar province.

“I know, we have a common goal, and that is to have a progressive community. Yes, we have societal problems that need to be solved, and we can only solve it through peaceful resolution. So, let us be united. Let us not add to the burden of our people by sowing terror in our community. Abandon the armed struggle and let us all together achieve peace and progress,” Mayor Uy expressed.

Lieutenant Colonel Rommel De Mesa, the Commanding Officer of the 46th Infantry Battalion, reiterated the government troops’ commitment to uphold basic human rights, even to the state’s adversaries.

“Though we considered them as enemies, we, in the AFP, we adhere to respecting the basic human rights and the rules of armed engagement. The government helps killed CTG member by giving decent burial, how much more to those who will choose to surrender and be back to the folds of the law,” Lt.Col. De Mesa stated.

Meanwhile, Major General Adonis Ariel Orio, renewed his call to the remaining CTGs to surrender and take advantage of the National Amnesty Program of the government.

“Take the opportunity of living a peaceful life – no more hiding and a life far from worries of being killed in an armed encounter. It is not yet too late, be with your family and become one of the government’s peace partners towards peace and development,” Maj.Gen. Orio emphasized.