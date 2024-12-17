Army ensures
decent
burial for CTG leader killed in Catbalogan City
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
December 17, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Troops of the 46th Infantry Battalion of the 8th Infantry
Division, Philippine Army, facilitated the burial of the killed
Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) leader in Catbalogan City, Samar on
December 16, 2024.
The killed CTG, identified
as Artemio Solayao alias Budil, leader of Squad 2, Yakal Platoon,
Sub-Regional Committee Browser, Eastern Visayas Regional Party
Committee. He was abandoned by his comrades at the encounter site on
December 13, 2024.
Through the collaborative
efforts of the government troops and the Samar Provincial Task Force
– Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict or PTF-ELCAC, alias Budil
was given a decent burial in Catbalogan City.
Alonso Solayao, the
brother of alias Budil, expressed gratitude to the PTF-ELCAC and the
government troops for the humane treatment, despite being the enemy
of the state.
“Nagpapasalamat ako sa
Philippine Army dahil kahit na siya’y kalaban, binigyan niyo pa rin
siya ng desenteng libing. Mula sa Cawayan dinala pa nila dito,
kanilang pinagsilbihan, ginastosan, pinamisahan para maging maayos
ang kanyang kalagayan, kahit sa kabila ng pagiging kalaban siya ng
gobyerno, trinato pa rin siya ng tama ng kasundalohan,” Solayao
said.
Solayao also encouraged
the remaining comrades of his brother to end their armed struggle.
“Hinihikayat ko kayo na
magsurrender kasi wala talagang kayong magandang kinabukasan.
Tingnan niyo ang nangyari sa kapatid ko, sa halos apatnapung taon
niya [sa bundok] wala siyang nagawa. Hindi niya nakamit ang
tinatawag na tagumpay. Kung nand’yan pa kayo sa taas, sana
sumurrender na kayo para maging maayos na rin ang inyong pamumuhay,
maging ng inyong mga pamilya,” Solayao stated.
Mayor Dexter Uy, the
Chairman of the City Task Force to End Local Communist Armed
Conflict of Catbalogan City, strongly condemned the continued
atrocities perpetrated by the CTGs in Samar province.
“I know, we have a common
goal, and that is to have a progressive community. Yes, we have
societal problems that need to be solved, and we can only solve it
through peaceful resolution. So, let us be united. Let us not add to
the burden of our people by sowing terror in our community. Abandon
the armed struggle and let us all together achieve peace and
progress,” Mayor Uy expressed.
Lieutenant Colonel Rommel
De Mesa, the Commanding Officer of the 46th Infantry Battalion,
reiterated the government troops’ commitment to uphold basic human
rights, even to the state’s adversaries.
“Though we considered them
as enemies, we, in the AFP, we adhere to respecting the basic human
rights and the rules of armed engagement. The government helps
killed CTG member by giving decent burial, how much more to those
who will choose to surrender and be back to the folds of the law,”
Lt.Col. De Mesa stated.
Meanwhile, Major General
Adonis Ariel Orio, renewed his call to the remaining CTGs to
surrender and take advantage of the National Amnesty Program of the
government.
“Take the opportunity of
living a peaceful life – no more hiding and a life far from worries
of being killed in an armed encounter. It is not yet too late, be
with your family and become one of the government’s peace partners
towards peace and development,” Maj.Gen. Orio emphasized.
He encouraged the
remaining active CTGs to coordinate with their relatives or local
chief executives to arrange their safe surrender and formalize their
application for amnesty.