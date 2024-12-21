8ID sustains gains against Communist Terrorists in Eastern Visayas: Neutralizes key leaders, captures firearms in 2024

By DPAO, 8ID PA

December 21, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine Army achieved significant success in 2024, delivering decisive blows against the Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs) in Eastern Visayas.

The Division’s operations resulted in the neutralization of high-value individuals and key leaders, the seizure of firearms and other war materiel of the CTGs.

From January to date, 8ID troops engaged in 93 armed encounters across the region. These operations resulted in the neutralization of 41 CTG members, two of which are considered high value individuals and six are key leaders, the recovery of 75 firearms, 48 International Humanitarian Law (IHL)-banned Anti-Personnel Mines (APMs) and the seizure of 143 NPA lairs, additional weapons from arms caches and surrenders.

The high-value individuals were identified as Ariel Baselga alias Ariel/Polly, the Secretary of SRC Emporium who was neutralized on December 2, 2024 in an encounter at Brgy. Paco, Las Navas, Northern Samar; and alias Ruby, Secretary of SRC Sesame who surrendered to 78th Infantry Battalion on November 29, 2024.

Meanwhile, the key leaders who were neutralized were Glen Acebuche alias Baste, Squad Leader of Squad 2, remnants of the dismantled Front Committee 15; alias Ara/Ina/Owena/Ronnie, Squad Leader of Squad 2, Apoy Platoon, SRC Sesame who surrendered on March 29; Genaro Adarayan alias Tibay, Finance, SRC Emporium who died in an encounter at Brgy. Victory, Las Navas on December 4; Monmon Diaz alias Beloy, Vice-Commanding Officer, Sub-Regional Operational Command (SROC), SRC Emporium, who was killed in an encounter at Brgy. Paco, Las Navas on December 2; alias Geo/Omer, Squad Leader of Squad 2, Sub-Regional Guerilla Unit Laysan, SRC Arctic who surrendered to the troops of 20th Infantry Battalion and Joey Locindo alias Towing, Squad Leader of Squad 2, Sub-Regional Guerilla Unit Laysan, SRC Arctic.

Among the significant accomplishments in 2024 is the dismantling of the Apoy and Bugsok Platoon of the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Sesame, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).

The said groups perpetrated numerous atrocities in the region, endangering the lives of innocent civilians. Their atrocities include the Libuton Ambush in Borongan City on December 13, 2019 claiming the lives of a policeman, 3 civilians and wounding of 12 other civilians including 3 minors.

The 8ID also deployed 106 Mobile Community Support Sustainment Teams (MCSST) in the community which resulted to the surrender of 85 NPA regulars and their support system.

These accomplishments made a significant blow in the CTG ranks, thereby weakening the group’s capacity to operate in the region.

In a statement, Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio, Commander of the 8ID and Joint Task Force Storm, commended the troops for their outstanding performance, that has delivered continuous setbacks to the CTG.

“These successful operations highlight our unyielding commitment in preventing CTG atrocities and maintaining peace in the region,” Major General Orio said. “We also recognize the vital cooperation of partner stakeholders and the civilian population in achieving these milestones.”