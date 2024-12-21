8ID sustains gains
against Communist Terrorists in Eastern Visayas: Neutralizes key
leaders, captures firearms in 2024
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
December 21, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine
Army achieved significant success in 2024, delivering decisive blows
against the Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs) in Eastern Visayas.
The Division’s operations
resulted in the neutralization of high-value individuals and key
leaders, the seizure of firearms and other war materiel of the CTGs.
From January to date, 8ID
troops engaged in 93 armed encounters across the region. These
operations resulted in the neutralization of 41 CTG members, two of
which are considered high value individuals and six are key leaders,
the recovery of 75 firearms, 48 International Humanitarian Law (IHL)-banned
Anti-Personnel Mines (APMs) and the seizure of 143 NPA lairs,
additional weapons from arms caches and surrenders.
The high-value individuals
were identified as Ariel Baselga alias Ariel/Polly, the Secretary of
SRC Emporium who was neutralized on December 2, 2024 in an encounter
at Brgy. Paco, Las Navas, Northern Samar; and alias Ruby, Secretary
of SRC Sesame who surrendered to 78th Infantry Battalion on November
29, 2024.
Meanwhile, the key leaders
who were neutralized were Glen Acebuche alias Baste, Squad Leader of
Squad 2, remnants of the dismantled Front Committee 15; alias Ara/Ina/Owena/Ronnie,
Squad Leader of Squad 2, Apoy Platoon, SRC Sesame who surrendered on
March 29; Genaro Adarayan alias Tibay, Finance, SRC Emporium who
died in an encounter at Brgy. Victory, Las Navas on December 4;
Monmon Diaz alias Beloy, Vice-Commanding Officer, Sub-Regional
Operational Command (SROC), SRC Emporium, who was killed in an
encounter at Brgy. Paco, Las Navas on December 2; alias Geo/Omer,
Squad Leader of Squad 2, Sub-Regional Guerilla Unit Laysan, SRC
Arctic who surrendered to the troops of 20th Infantry Battalion and
Joey Locindo alias Towing, Squad Leader of Squad 2, Sub-Regional
Guerilla Unit Laysan, SRC Arctic.
Among the significant
accomplishments in 2024 is the dismantling of the Apoy and Bugsok
Platoon of the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Sesame, Eastern Visayas
Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).
The said groups
perpetrated numerous atrocities in the region, endangering the lives
of innocent civilians. Their atrocities include the Libuton Ambush
in Borongan City on December 13, 2019 claiming the lives of a
policeman, 3 civilians and wounding of 12 other civilians including
3 minors.
The 8ID also deployed 106
Mobile Community Support Sustainment Teams (MCSST) in the community
which resulted to the surrender of 85 NPA regulars and their support
system.
These accomplishments made
a significant blow in the CTG ranks, thereby weakening the group’s
capacity to operate in the region.
In a statement, Major
General Adonis Ariel G. Orio, Commander of the 8ID and Joint Task
Force Storm, commended the troops for their outstanding performance,
that has delivered continuous setbacks to the CTG.
“These successful
operations highlight our unyielding commitment in preventing CTG
atrocities and maintaining peace in the region,” Major General Orio
said. “We also recognize the vital cooperation of partner
stakeholders and the civilian population in achieving these
milestones.”
The 8th Infantry Division
continues to encourage remaining CTG members to surrender
peacefully, emphasizing dialogue and reconciliation over conflict.