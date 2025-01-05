Army troops succeed in dismantling 2 NPA platoons under the Sub-Regional Committee SESAME in Eastern Visayas

By 802nd Infantry Brigade, 8ID PA

January 5, 2025

CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City – The 802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade under the Philippine Army's 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division successfully dismantled "Bugsok" and "Apoy" Platoons, the remaining NPA platoon formations under Sub-Regional Committee SESAME of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC), performing anti-development and terror operations in the southern half of Samar Island.

On June 1, 2023, the Army's 802nd Brigade relocated its Headquarters to Brgy. Campesao, Borongan City, Eastern Samar to focus on dismantling the remaining platoon formations of SRC SESAME utilizing three (3) battalions, namely: 46th Infantry (Peacemakers) Battalion, 63rd Infantry (Innovator) Battalion, and 78th Infantry (Warrior) Battalion.

During this period, SRC SESAME still had 67 active NPA fighters, 44 of which were under Apoy Platoon and 23 from Bugsok Platoon. Through synchronized efforts and the right force mix utilizing combat, intelligence, and civil-military operations, 47 active NPA fighters were neutralized, and seized 87 assorted firearms and 54 IHL-banned anti-personnel mines until year-end 2024.

Local peace engagements were also pivotal to the campaign capitalizing on programs such as the FReE Families or "Friends Rescued Engagement through their Families" that actively engaged families and friends of active NPAs, and Project Apoy that utilizes former rebels in helping convince their former comrades to abandon the armed struggle. During this Yuletide 2024, the "Wish Upon a Star" program was launched complementing the ongoing programs taking advantage of the Christmas Season in spreading personalized "panawagan" videos for the surrender of NPA remnants. Of the 47 neutralized NPA personalities of SRC SESAME, 43 surrendered because of these initiatives which were collaborated with stakeholders from the communities and the LGUs.

These former rebels are also being assisted in processing their necessary documents to avail government programs such as the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP), Local Social Integration Program (LSIP), Amnesty Program, and livelihood and financial assistance from the LGUs for them to be able to start a new life in the mainstream society.

Apoy and Bugsok Platoons were already declared as dismantled through National Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Center (NJPSCC) Resolution Number 13 on December 11, 2024. Currently, there are 16 members left, five of whom are more than 60 years old, and have no direction from the communist party as their Secretary already surrendered because of hardships, hunger, and inhospitality of the communities towards the NPA. Because of this, SRC SESAME was already recommended as dismantled by the Joint PRO8-8ID Area Clearing Evaluation Board (ACEB) last December 23, 2024 and now waiting for the resolution from the NJPSCC. The troops and stakeholders in the communities are optimistic in pursuing these 16 remnants for this year's campaign to once and for all achieve the total victory of winning the peace in the southern half of the Samar Island against CPP/NPA/NDF who waged anti-community development actions since 1970's.

Brigadier General Noel A Vestuir commended all troops for their bravery, discipline and sacrifice for the successful dismantling of the 2 remaining platoon formations which plays a significant role in ensuring a peaceful environment and community in Samar and Eastern Samar provinces.