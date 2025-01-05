Army troops succeed in
dismantling 2 NPA platoons under the Sub-Regional Committee SESAME
in Eastern Visayas
By
802nd Infantry Brigade, 8ID PA
January 5, 2025
CAMP DOWNES, Ormoc City
– The 802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade under the Philippine Army's
8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division successfully dismantled "Bugsok"
and "Apoy" Platoons, the remaining NPA platoon formations under
Sub-Regional Committee SESAME of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party
Committee (EVRPC), performing anti-development and terror operations
in the southern half of Samar Island.
On June 1, 2023, the
Army's 802nd Brigade relocated its Headquarters to Brgy. Campesao,
Borongan City, Eastern Samar to focus on dismantling the remaining
platoon formations of SRC SESAME utilizing three (3) battalions,
namely: 46th Infantry (Peacemakers) Battalion, 63rd Infantry
(Innovator) Battalion, and 78th Infantry (Warrior) Battalion.
During this period, SRC
SESAME still had 67 active NPA fighters, 44 of which were under Apoy
Platoon and 23 from Bugsok Platoon. Through synchronized efforts and
the right force mix utilizing combat, intelligence, and
civil-military operations, 47 active NPA fighters were neutralized,
and seized 87 assorted firearms and 54 IHL-banned anti-personnel
mines until year-end 2024.
Local peace engagements
were also pivotal to the campaign capitalizing on programs such as
the FReE Families or "Friends Rescued Engagement through their
Families" that actively engaged families and friends of active NPAs,
and Project Apoy that utilizes former rebels in helping convince
their former comrades to abandon the armed struggle. During this
Yuletide 2024, the "Wish Upon a Star" program was launched
complementing the ongoing programs taking advantage of the Christmas
Season in spreading personalized "panawagan" videos for the
surrender of NPA remnants. Of the 47 neutralized NPA personalities
of SRC SESAME, 43 surrendered because of these initiatives which
were collaborated with stakeholders from the communities and the
LGUs.
These former rebels are
also being assisted in processing their necessary documents to avail
government programs such as the Enhanced Comprehensive Local
Integration Program (E-CLIP), Local Social Integration Program (LSIP),
Amnesty Program, and livelihood and financial assistance from the
LGUs for them to be able to start a new life in the mainstream
society.
Apoy and Bugsok Platoons
were already declared as dismantled through National Joint Peace and
Security Coordinating Center (NJPSCC) Resolution Number 13 on
December 11, 2024. Currently, there are 16 members left, five of
whom are more than 60 years old, and have no direction from the
communist party as their Secretary already surrendered because of
hardships, hunger, and inhospitality of the communities towards the
NPA. Because of this, SRC SESAME was already recommended as
dismantled by the Joint PRO8-8ID Area Clearing Evaluation Board (ACEB)
last December 23, 2024 and now waiting for the resolution from the
NJPSCC. The troops and stakeholders in the communities are
optimistic in pursuing these 16 remnants for this year's campaign to
once and for all achieve the total victory of winning the peace in
the southern half of the Samar Island against CPP/NPA/NDF who waged
anti-community development actions since 1970's.
Brigadier General Noel A
Vestuir commended all troops for their bravery, discipline and
sacrifice for the successful dismantling of the 2 remaining platoon
formations which plays a significant role in ensuring a peaceful
environment and community in Samar and Eastern Samar provinces.
“The successful
dismantling of the Bugsok and Apoy Platoons of the SRC SESAME is a
testament to our collective resolve, vigilance, and commitment to
the welfare of our communities. This significant achievement
reflects the effectiveness of our sustained operations and the
strong collaboration with local stakeholders in our pursuit of
lasting peace and security. Let us continue to be vigilant and
steadfast in our mission to protect our communities by never
allowing the NPA remnants to once again gain foothold in our cleared
areas, and promote peace and development in Eastern Visayas.” BGen
Vestuir added.