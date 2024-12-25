“Today is born our
Savior, Christ the Lord”
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
December 25, 2024
THAT’S the Good News of
great joy for all of us! Let us take time to savor the significance
of Christmas so that whatever happens in our life, however the
twists and turns of life may take us, we are assured that we have a
Savior who will take care of us in all our conditions, whether good
or bad.
In one of the readings of
the Mass for Christmas, from the Letter of St. Paul to Titus, we
read the following assurance: “The grace of God has appeared, saving
all and training us to reject godless ways and worldly desires and
to live temperately, justly, and devoutly in this age, as we await
the blessed hope and appearance of the glory of our great God and
savior Jesus Christ, who gave himself for us to deliver us from all
lawlessness and cleanse for himself a people as his own, eager to do
what is good.” (2,11-14)
May we never give in to
the subtle tricks of the enemies of our soul – our wounded flesh,
the allurements of the world, and the devil himself – who would urge
us to fall into discouragement, despair and hopelessness. We have
everything that we need to be what God wants us to be, despite
whatever failings we will always have.
But let’s go through some
process of lifelong training under Christ’s guidance, if not with
Christ himself, so that we would learn to live as true children of
God as God wants us to be. In this regard, let us learn how to deal
with our weaknesses, temptations and all evil and negative things we
have to contend with in this life.
That Christ allowed
himself to be tempted (cfr. Lk 4,1-13) means that he wants us to
know how to deal with temptations. As we can see in that episode,
the temptations the devil played on Christ involved good things but
poisoned with a bad intention. Temptations are always like that –
they will always be based on something good since evil cannot exist
without being anchored on something good and true which it tries to
distort and corrupt.
Like Christ, what we
should do is to clarify the real intent and purpose of the good and
the true that the devil and the tempter want to distort. This can
only happen if we refer the temptation to God himself, and not just
to ourselves and much less to the tempter himself. In the
temptations of Christ, Christ clarified things to the devil.
Once we realize the real
intent of the good and the true that the tempter uses with
deception, let us make use of the very urgings and promptings that
the temptation provokes in us to pursue the real intent of the good
and the true as defined by God and described by the many
instrumentalities we have in the Church.
Indeed, temptations can
occasion a great good if we would only know how to see the good and
the true that they try to distort, and then channel their urgings to
do the real good and the true as defined by our Christian faith.
To be sure, this way of
reacting to temptations will give us peace and joy, and a drive and
a zeal to do good. It will start to heal our spiritual and moral
weaknesses. In a sense, temptations, if dealt properly, can be a
great gift!
MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL!