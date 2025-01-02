CARD MRI honors outstanding entrepreneurs at PsMLNI 2024

By EDRIAN BANANIA

January 2, 2025

SAN PABLO CITY – CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institution (CARD MRI) recognized the achievements of outstanding entrepreneurs during the “Pagkilala sa Mga Likha ni Inay Awards 2024” held in San Pablo City, Laguna on December 11, 2024.

CARD MRI Managing Director Mr. Aristeo A. Dequito commended the awardees for embodying the resilience and determination of Filipino entrepreneurs. He also emphasized their role in inspiring CARD MRI to persist in its mission to eradicate poverty.

“All of our awardees have truly showcased their impact as they generate employment opportunities in communities and contribute to the social and economic growth of the country,” Mr. Dequito stated.

The nominees underwent a careful judging process based on predefined criteria. After thorough deliberation, Florabelle F. Dacumos with Construction Supplies Trading from CARD SME Bank Subic Unit, Zambales, emerged as the Gawad Maunlad (SME National Winner), while Emelita W. Nieves with Smoke Fish Processing from CARD Bank Mercedes, Camarines Norte, was awarded the Gawad Maunlad (Micro National Winner).

The Institutional Gawad Maunlad Winners included Ms. Arcey O. Sanchez from CARD SME Bank, Annaliza L. Monil from CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO), and Emily D. Balagoza from CARD MRI Rizal Bank. These entrepreneurs were recognized not only for improving their lives but also for boosting their local economies and serving as exemplary community members.

Additional awards were presented to individuals who demonstrated innovation, leadership, and community service. Maricel N. Gonzales, who specializes in homemade candies, won the Gawad Masigasig. Mary Ann M. Mariano received the Gawad Malikhain for her innovation in Household Articles Trading & Curtain Bargain business. Rosanna D. Sinapilo, a food manufacturer and specialty restaurant owner, was honored with the Gawad Community Service for her leadership in community volunteer work. Felicitas D. Baldonado, known for Fruit Wine Manufacturing, was recognized with the Gawad Innovative Family Enterprise for ensuring the continuity of her family business's legacy.

In his congratulatory message, Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip, Founder and Chair Emeritus of CARD MRI said to always remember to continue contributing in the fight against poverty and to build a more inclusive society. “It’s through small, everyday acts – offering a helping hand, sharing what we know, and believing in each other’s potential – that we can spark real change. You are the living proof of this mission, and your impact is felt far beyond today.”

The event, held at Maharlika Square, San Pablo City, Laguna, was attended by CARD MRI’s Executive and Management Committee.