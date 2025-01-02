CARD MRI honors
outstanding entrepreneurs at PsMLNI 2024
By
EDRIAN BANANIA
January 2, 2025
SAN PABLO CITY –
CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institution (CARD MRI) recognized the
achievements of outstanding entrepreneurs during the “Pagkilala sa
Mga Likha ni Inay Awards 2024” held in San Pablo City, Laguna on
December 11, 2024.
CARD MRI Managing Director
Mr. Aristeo A. Dequito commended the awardees for embodying the
resilience and determination of Filipino entrepreneurs. He also
emphasized their role in inspiring CARD MRI to persist in its
mission to eradicate poverty.
“All of our awardees have
truly showcased their impact as they generate employment
opportunities in communities and contribute to the social and
economic growth of the country,” Mr. Dequito stated.
The nominees underwent a
careful judging process based on predefined criteria. After thorough
deliberation, Florabelle F. Dacumos with Construction Supplies
Trading from CARD SME Bank Subic Unit, Zambales, emerged as the
Gawad Maunlad (SME National Winner), while Emelita W. Nieves with
Smoke Fish Processing from CARD Bank Mercedes, Camarines Norte, was
awarded the Gawad Maunlad (Micro National Winner).
The Institutional Gawad
Maunlad Winners included Ms. Arcey O. Sanchez from CARD SME Bank,
Annaliza L. Monil from CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO), and Emily D.
Balagoza from CARD MRI Rizal Bank. These entrepreneurs were
recognized not only for improving their lives but also for boosting
their local economies and serving as exemplary community members.
Additional awards were
presented to individuals who demonstrated innovation, leadership,
and community service. Maricel N. Gonzales, who specializes in
homemade candies, won the Gawad Masigasig. Mary Ann M. Mariano
received the Gawad Malikhain for her innovation in Household
Articles Trading & Curtain Bargain business. Rosanna D. Sinapilo, a
food manufacturer and specialty restaurant owner, was honored with
the Gawad Community Service for her leadership in community
volunteer work. Felicitas D. Baldonado, known for Fruit Wine
Manufacturing, was recognized with the Gawad Innovative Family
Enterprise for ensuring the continuity of her family business's
legacy.
In his congratulatory
message, Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip, Founder and Chair Emeritus of
CARD MRI said to always remember to continue contributing in the
fight against poverty and to build a more inclusive society. “It’s
through small, everyday acts – offering a helping hand, sharing what
we know, and believing in each other’s potential – that we can spark
real change. You are the living proof of this mission, and your
impact is felt far beyond today.”
The event, held at
Maharlika Square, San Pablo City, Laguna, was attended by CARD MRI’s
Executive and Management Committee.
As of September 2024, CARD
MRI is composed of 29 mutually reinforcing institutions dedicated to
poverty eradication through financial, non-financial, and social
development initiatives since 1986. With over 3,700 offices, the
organization serves more than 9.51 million clients nationwide.