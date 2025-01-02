Three anti-personnel mines, firearms seized in Leyte clash during holiday

By DPAO, 8ID PA

January 2, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Soldiers from the 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division seized three anti-personnel mines (APMs) and a firearm during security operations against the remnants of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) in Leyte.

On Monday, Dec. 30, troops from the 93rd Infantry Battalion engaged in a five-minute firefight with suspected communist rebels in the hinterlands of Barangay Canhandugan, Jaro, Leyte.

Seized during the clash were one .45-caliber pistol, three APMs, ammunition, and other war materials. A soldier was wounded during the encounter and was immediately given medical treatment.

The intensified security operations by ground troops effectively prevented the escalation of violence in the area. These operations also strengthened security measures, establishing a broader perimeter to safeguard civilians from potential attacks by communist terrorist groups.

Brig. Gen. Noel Vestuir, Commander of the 802nd Infantry Brigade, lauded the troops for their swift response to reports from concerned residents.

“The NPA has again failed in their terroristic activities due to the invaluable assistance of the populace, who informed soldiers about the presence of suspicious individuals in their community,” Brig. Gen. Vestuir said.

Maj. Gen. Adonis Ariel G. Orio, Commander of the 8th Infantry Division, commended the troops for their successful operation and for fulfilling their duty to protect the people despite the holiday season. He also expressed gratitude to the community for their continued support in achieving lasting peace.