Three anti-personnel
mines, firearms seized in Leyte clash during holiday
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
January 2, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Soldiers from the 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division
seized three anti-personnel mines (APMs) and a firearm during
security operations against the remnants of the Communist Terrorist
Group (CTG) in Leyte.
On Monday, Dec. 30, troops
from the 93rd Infantry Battalion engaged in a five-minute firefight
with suspected communist rebels in the hinterlands of Barangay
Canhandugan, Jaro, Leyte.
Seized during the clash
were one .45-caliber pistol, three APMs, ammunition, and other war
materials. A soldier was wounded during the encounter and was
immediately given medical treatment.
The intensified security
operations by ground troops effectively prevented the escalation of
violence in the area. These operations also strengthened security
measures, establishing a broader perimeter to safeguard civilians
from potential attacks by communist terrorist groups.
Brig. Gen. Noel Vestuir,
Commander of the 802nd Infantry Brigade, lauded the troops for their
swift response to reports from concerned residents.
“The NPA has again failed
in their terroristic activities due to the invaluable assistance of
the populace, who informed soldiers about the presence of suspicious
individuals in their community,” Brig. Gen. Vestuir said.
Maj. Gen. Adonis Ariel G.
Orio, Commander of the 8th Infantry Division, commended the troops
for their successful operation and for fulfilling their duty to
protect the people despite the holiday season. He also expressed
gratitude to the community for their continued support in achieving
lasting peace.
“As long as there is
cooperation from the civilian sector, accomplishments like this are
possible. Let us work together to put an end to this menace in our
community,” Maj. Gen. Orio said.