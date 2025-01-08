PSA Leyte kicks off National ID Rehistro Bulilit Campaign across 7 municipalities in the province

By PSA-8

January 8, 2025

TACLOBAN CITY – The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) - Leyte Provincial Statistical Office has officially launched the National ID Rehistro Bulilit Campaign in the last quarter of 2024, bringing the National Identification System closer to young Filipinos across seven (7) municipalities in the province. This initiative, aimed at facilitating the enrollment of children aged 1 to 4 years old in the National Identification System, is a key step at enhancing the registration process for young children and forms part of PSA's ongoing efforts to ensure that every Filipino has access to their National ID, further promoting inclusivity and national identity in the digital age.

The campaign has been rolled out in the municipalities of Tunga, Jaro, Burauen, Ormoc City, Isabel, Matag-ob, and Dagami, all of which benefit from the timely and efficient registration process. The initiative focuses on simplifying the registration for children, ensuring that they are included in the national database as part of the country’s efforts to achieve full National ID coverage.

On 28 November 2024, Tunga, Leyte, hosted the inaugural launch of the National ID Rehistro Bulilit Campaign at the municipal gymnasium. This was followed by a series of launches in Jaro, Burauen, Ormoc City, Isabel, Matag-ob, and Dagami on November 30, December 1, December 2, December 5, December 6, and December 7, 2024, respectively. Each event saw a vibrant turnout, with hundreds of children and parents actively participating. Local officials expressed strong support for the initiative, emphasizing the long-term benefits of the National ID system in providing easier access to government services, healthcare, education, and other essential services for Filipino families. The initiative aims to secure identities while ensuring that communities can enjoy more efficient and accessible government services.

PSA Leyte officials emphasized the importance of making the registration process as easy and efficient as possible. The Rehistro Bulilit campaign provides a dedicated, child-friendly process that ensures parents and guardians are well-informed and that children are registered safely and quickly.

The National ID Rehistro Bulilit Campaign will continue through 2025, with PSA Leyte targeting even more municipalities in the coming months. This effort is part of the national government’s goal to create a fully digitized identification system that will enhance public service delivery and promote socio-economic development across the country. With the expansion of the campaign in Leyte, PSA is hopeful that more municipalities will join in the initiative, ensuring that all children are included in the ongoing registration.