PSA Leyte kicks off
National ID Rehistro Bulilit Campaign across 7 municipalities in the
province
By
PSA-8
January 8, 2025
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) - Leyte Provincial Statistical
Office has officially launched the National ID Rehistro Bulilit
Campaign in the last quarter of 2024, bringing the National
Identification System closer to young Filipinos across seven (7)
municipalities in the province. This initiative, aimed at
facilitating the enrollment of children aged 1 to 4 years old in the
National Identification System, is a key step at enhancing the
registration process for young children and forms part of PSA's
ongoing efforts to ensure that every Filipino has access to their
National ID, further promoting inclusivity and national identity in
the digital age.
The campaign has been
rolled out in the municipalities of Tunga, Jaro, Burauen, Ormoc
City, Isabel, Matag-ob, and Dagami, all of which benefit from the
timely and efficient registration process. The initiative focuses on
simplifying the registration for children, ensuring that they are
included in the national database as part of the country’s efforts
to achieve full National ID coverage.
On 28 November 2024, Tunga,
Leyte, hosted the inaugural launch of the National ID Rehistro
Bulilit Campaign at the municipal gymnasium. This was followed by a
series of launches in Jaro, Burauen, Ormoc City, Isabel, Matag-ob,
and Dagami on November 30, December 1, December 2, December 5,
December 6, and December 7, 2024, respectively. Each event saw a
vibrant turnout, with hundreds of children and parents actively
participating. Local officials expressed strong support for the
initiative, emphasizing the long-term benefits of the National ID
system in providing easier access to government services,
healthcare, education, and other essential services for Filipino
families. The initiative aims to secure identities while ensuring
that communities can enjoy more efficient and accessible government
services.
PSA Leyte officials
emphasized the importance of making the registration process as easy
and efficient as possible. The Rehistro Bulilit campaign provides a
dedicated, child-friendly process that ensures parents and guardians
are well-informed and that children are registered safely and
quickly.
The National ID Rehistro
Bulilit Campaign will continue through 2025, with PSA Leyte
targeting even more municipalities in the coming months. This effort
is part of the national government’s goal to create a fully
digitized identification system that will enhance public service
delivery and promote socio-economic development across the country.
With the expansion of the campaign in Leyte, PSA is hopeful that
more municipalities will join in the initiative, ensuring that all
children are included in the ongoing registration.
The campaign not only aims
to register children but also hopes to raise awareness about the
importance of the National ID and encourage other communities across
the region to take part in the ongoing registration process. It is
also part of the broader vision of enhancing the delivery of public
services and improving the country's digital infrastructure. This
registration campaign is another step toward ensuring that no one is
left behind.