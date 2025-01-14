Communist Terrorist
Group in Eastern Visayas weakens further; Arms cache unearthed in Leyte
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
January 14, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Joint troops from the 14th Infantry "Avenger" Battalion
and the 93rd Infantry "Bantay Kapayapaan" Battalion of the 8th
Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division, Philippine Army, discovered an
arms cache in the hinterlands of Barangay Mahilum, Hindang, Leyte,
on January 11, 2025.
The cache contained an M60
machine gun, an M16 rifle, and an M14 rifle, marking another
significant blow to the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) in Eastern
Visayas.
This success is attributed
to the Philippine Army's continued implementation of key programs
that have encouraged CTG members to surrender and weakened the
group's operational capabilities.
Earlier this year, the
802nd Infantry Brigade launched Project LEVOX (Living a Life that
Embraces Peace and Development through Values and Reconciliation
that will Overcome Fear, Hatred, and Expand the Culture of Peace).
The program has played a pivotal role in locating remaining CTG
members and dismantling their influence in the region.
In addition, the FReE
Families Program actively engages the families and friends of CTG
members, urging their surrender and providing pathways for
reintegration into society.
Since January 2024, troops
from the 8th Infantry Division (8ID) have participated in 93 armed
encounters across Eastern Visayas. These operations have resulted in
the neutralization of 41 CTG members, including two high-value
individuals and six key leaders. Troops also recovered 75 firearms,
48 antipersonnel mines (prohibited under International Humanitarian
Law), and seized 143 NPA lairs, along with additional weapons and
arms caches.
Brigadier General Noel A.
Vestuir, Commander of the 802nd Infantry Brigade, credited the
success to former members of CTG who shared crucial information
under Project LEVOX.
"The families of our
Friends Rescued (FRs) have shown their commitment to support our
efforts to end the local communist armed conflict. Their
encouragement for loved ones to cooperate with the government is a
testament to the trust and confidence inspired by our FReE Families
Program," Brig. Gen. Vestuir said.
Meanwhile, Major General
Adonis Ariel G. Orio, Commander of the 8th Infantry Division,
praised the ongoing efforts to address insurgency in the region.
"This achievement
underscores our progress in eradicating insurgency and dismantling
its networks. We remain steadfast in our mission to deliver lasting
peace to Region 8. The people deserve to live without fear, and we
are committed to making this a reality," Maj. Gen. Orio stated.
He further urged remaining
CTG members to surrender.
"I call on all remaining
CTG members to lay down your arms. The government is prepared to
help you reintegrate into society and address your concerns.
Together, we can build a peaceful and prosperous future," he added.