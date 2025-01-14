Communist Terrorist Group in Eastern Visayas weakens further; Arms cache unearthed in Leyte

By DPAO, 8ID PA

January 14, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Joint troops from the 14th Infantry "Avenger" Battalion and the 93rd Infantry "Bantay Kapayapaan" Battalion of the 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division, Philippine Army, discovered an arms cache in the hinterlands of Barangay Mahilum, Hindang, Leyte, on January 11, 2025.

The cache contained an M60 machine gun, an M16 rifle, and an M14 rifle, marking another significant blow to the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) in Eastern Visayas.

This success is attributed to the Philippine Army's continued implementation of key programs that have encouraged CTG members to surrender and weakened the group's operational capabilities.

Earlier this year, the 802nd Infantry Brigade launched Project LEVOX (Living a Life that Embraces Peace and Development through Values and Reconciliation that will Overcome Fear, Hatred, and Expand the Culture of Peace). The program has played a pivotal role in locating remaining CTG members and dismantling their influence in the region.

In addition, the FReE Families Program actively engages the families and friends of CTG members, urging their surrender and providing pathways for reintegration into society.

Since January 2024, troops from the 8th Infantry Division (8ID) have participated in 93 armed encounters across Eastern Visayas. These operations have resulted in the neutralization of 41 CTG members, including two high-value individuals and six key leaders. Troops also recovered 75 firearms, 48 antipersonnel mines (prohibited under International Humanitarian Law), and seized 143 NPA lairs, along with additional weapons and arms caches.

Brigadier General Noel A. Vestuir, Commander of the 802nd Infantry Brigade, credited the success to former members of CTG who shared crucial information under Project LEVOX.

"The families of our Friends Rescued (FRs) have shown their commitment to support our efforts to end the local communist armed conflict. Their encouragement for loved ones to cooperate with the government is a testament to the trust and confidence inspired by our FReE Families Program," Brig. Gen. Vestuir said.

Meanwhile, Major General Adonis Ariel G. Orio, Commander of the 8th Infantry Division, praised the ongoing efforts to address insurgency in the region.

"This achievement underscores our progress in eradicating insurgency and dismantling its networks. We remain steadfast in our mission to deliver lasting peace to Region 8. The people deserve to live without fear, and we are committed to making this a reality," Maj. Gen. Orio stated.

He further urged remaining CTG members to surrender.