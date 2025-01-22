DPWH Samar 2nd DEO
completes construction of Calbiga Flood Control Project
By
MARK ERROLD G. PABUA
January 22, 2025
CATBALOGAN CITY –
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar 2nd
District Engineering Office proudly announces the completion of the
Calbiga Flood Control Project, located along the Calbiga River in
Calbiga, Samar.
Funded through the General
Appropriations Act (GAA) 2024, the project was completed at a cost
of P96,748,541.63. The structure spans 277.9 meters in length, with
a 3-meter easement width and a 2.7-meter height, providing vital
flood mitigation benefits to the local community.
This initiative is a
significant step toward protecting Calbiga’s residents, agricultural
areas, and infrastructure from the adverse impacts of flooding. The
flood control system underscores the government’s commitment to
disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation.
The DPWH Samar 2nd
District Engineering Office, under the leadership of District
Engineer Herminio V. Gulmatico, commends the teamwork and dedication
of everyone involved in the successful implementation of the
project.