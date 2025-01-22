News article
DPWH Samar 2nd DEO completes construction of Calbiga Flood Control Project

By MARK ERROLD G. PABUA
January 22, 2025

CATBALOGAN CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Samar 2nd District Engineering Office proudly announces the completion of the Calbiga Flood Control Project, located along the Calbiga River in Calbiga, Samar.

Funded through the General Appropriations Act (GAA) 2024, the project was completed at a cost of P96,748,541.63. The structure spans 277.9 meters in length, with a 3-meter easement width and a 2.7-meter height, providing vital flood mitigation benefits to the local community.

This initiative is a significant step toward protecting Calbiga’s residents, agricultural areas, and infrastructure from the adverse impacts of flooding. The flood control system underscores the government’s commitment to disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation.

The DPWH Samar 2nd District Engineering Office, under the leadership of District Engineer Herminio V. Gulmatico, commends the teamwork and dedication of everyone involved in the successful implementation of the project.

 

 