News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

BotiCARD opens its 24th Branch in Biñan City

42IB receives awards for dismantling Communist Terrorists Group in EV

NMP receives significant budget boost to empower Filipino seafarers

2nd Regional Joint Security Control Center convenes to ensure peaceful midterm NLE 2025

Communist Terrorist Group in Eastern Visayas weakens further; Arms cache unearthed in Leyte

PSA Leyte kicks off National ID Rehistro Bulilit Campaign across 7 municipalities in the province

Army troops succeed in dismantling 2 NPA platoons under the Sub-Regional Committee SESAME in EV

CARD MRI honors outstanding entrepreneurs at PsMLNI 2024

 
 

 

 

International Airborne leaders discuss comprehensive partnerships anew

International Airborne Commanders Conference (IACC)
Airborne Commanders from participating Indo-Pacific nations engage in discussions during the International Airborne Commanders Conference on January 10, 2025 at the 1st Airborne Brigade, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), Camp Narashino, Chiba Prefecture, Japan.

By OACPA
January 17, 2025

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – Airborne Commanders from the participating Indo-Pacific countries gathered for the International Airborne Commanders Conference (IACC) held at the 1st Airborne Brigade, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), Camp Narashino, Chiba Prefecture, Japan on January 10, 2025.

The Philippine Army delegates, led by Vice Commander Philippine Army Maj. Gen. Leodevic Guinid and Special Forces Regiment (Airborne) Commander Brig. Gen. Rosendo Abad Jr., joined the delegates from allied countries to discuss strategic plans and exchange relevant information in response to the emerging threats in the region. The conference also served as the avenue for initiating talks on establishing more and enhanced comprehensive cooperation and military-to-military agreements between the Indo-Pacific nations.

The 1st Airborne Brigade, JGSDF also simultaneously held the International Airborne Chief Sergeants Major Conference and facilitated the exchange of information regarding human resource development, leader-subordinate relations, Non-Commissioned Officers' (NCO) empowerment, and training of the NCOs from the allied countries.

The conferences are part of the significant activities in the New Year Jump in Indo-Pacific 2025 and served as the opportunity to foster collaborations among the participating nations before the conduct of airborne jump demonstrations and technical exchanges on January 12.

 

 