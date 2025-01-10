International Airborne
leaders discuss comprehensive partnerships anew
Airborne
Commanders from participating Indo-Pacific nations engage in
discussions during the International Airborne Commanders
Conference on January 10, 2025 at the 1st Airborne Brigade,
Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), Camp Narashino,
Chiba Prefecture, Japan.
By
OACPA
January 17, 2025
FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig
City – Airborne Commanders from the participating Indo-Pacific
countries gathered for the International Airborne Commanders
Conference (IACC) held at the 1st Airborne Brigade, Japan Ground
Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), Camp Narashino, Chiba Prefecture, Japan
on January 10, 2025.
The Philippine Army
delegates, led by Vice Commander Philippine Army Maj. Gen. Leodevic
Guinid and Special Forces Regiment (Airborne) Commander Brig. Gen.
Rosendo Abad Jr., joined the delegates from allied countries to
discuss strategic plans and exchange relevant information in
response to the emerging threats in the region. The conference also
served as the avenue for initiating talks on establishing more and
enhanced comprehensive cooperation and military-to-military
agreements between the Indo-Pacific nations.
The 1st Airborne Brigade,
JGSDF also simultaneously held the International Airborne Chief
Sergeants Major Conference and facilitated the exchange of
information regarding human resource development, leader-subordinate
relations, Non-Commissioned Officers' (NCO) empowerment, and
training of the NCOs from the allied countries.
The conferences are part
of the significant activities in the New Year Jump in Indo-Pacific
2025 and served as the opportunity to foster collaborations among
the participating nations before the conduct of airborne jump
demonstrations and technical exchanges on January 12.