International Airborne leaders discuss comprehensive partnerships anew



Airborne Commanders from participating Indo-Pacific nations engage in discussions during the International Airborne Commanders Conference on January 10, 2025 at the 1st Airborne Brigade, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), Camp Narashino, Chiba Prefecture, Japan.

By OACPA

January 17, 2025

FORT BONIFACIO, Taguig City – Airborne Commanders from the participating Indo-Pacific countries gathered for the International Airborne Commanders Conference (IACC) held at the 1st Airborne Brigade, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), Camp Narashino, Chiba Prefecture, Japan on January 10, 2025.

The Philippine Army delegates, led by Vice Commander Philippine Army Maj. Gen. Leodevic Guinid and Special Forces Regiment (Airborne) Commander Brig. Gen. Rosendo Abad Jr., joined the delegates from allied countries to discuss strategic plans and exchange relevant information in response to the emerging threats in the region. The conference also served as the avenue for initiating talks on establishing more and enhanced comprehensive cooperation and military-to-military agreements between the Indo-Pacific nations.

The 1st Airborne Brigade, JGSDF also simultaneously held the International Airborne Chief Sergeants Major Conference and facilitated the exchange of information regarding human resource development, leader-subordinate relations, Non-Commissioned Officers' (NCO) empowerment, and training of the NCOs from the allied countries.