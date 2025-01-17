News article
BotiCARD opens its 24th Branch in Biñan City

BotiCARD Biñan City branch
(From L-R) Father Efren Montoya, BotiCARD President Rosenda Aquino, Micoinsurance Coordinator Elvira De Guzman, CARD MRI Managing Director Aristeo Dequito, and BotiCARD Operations Director Florife Reynido led the opening of the BotiCARD Branch in Biñan, Laguna.

By JOSEPHINE RAMOS
January 17, 2025

SAN PABLO CITY – BotiCARD opened its newest branch in Biñan City, Laguna, on January 8, 2025, to bring high-quality, affordable medicines closer to more Filipinos.

By establishing a presence in Biñan, the pharmacy reaffirmed its commitment to making essential healthcare accessible, providing more affordable alternatives, and delivering health education to the community.

BotiCARD President Rosenda Aquino expressed the pharmacy’s dedication to reaching more communities, particularly those living on the margins. “We believe that expanding our services across the country and improving people’s health is another way to support CARD MRI’s mission of eradicating poverty," she stated.

As part of the celebration, BotiCARD offered free consultations, blood pressure monitoring, and dental extractions to clients and the general public who attended the event. In addition, the pharmacy provided a 28% discount on selected medicines and vitamins.

During the opening, 109 individuals benefited from the free medical services.

Aside from medicines, BotiCARD offers basic medical supplies, hygiene products, and other essential health products.

BotiCARD, the health wing of CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), was established in 2011 to ensure the availability of affordable and quality medicines to CARD members, their families, and communities.

 

 