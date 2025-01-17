BotiCARD opens its 24th
Branch in Biñan City
|
(From
L-R) Father Efren Montoya, BotiCARD President Rosenda Aquino,
Micoinsurance Coordinator Elvira De Guzman, CARD MRI
Managing Director Aristeo Dequito, and BotiCARD Operations
Director Florife Reynido led the opening of the BotiCARD
Branch in Biñan, Laguna.
By
JOSEPHINE RAMOS
January 17, 2025
SAN PABLO CITY –
BotiCARD opened its newest branch in Biñan City, Laguna, on January
8, 2025, to bring high-quality, affordable medicines closer to more
Filipinos.
By establishing a presence
in Biñan, the pharmacy reaffirmed its commitment to making essential
healthcare accessible, providing more affordable alternatives, and
delivering health education to the community.
BotiCARD President Rosenda
Aquino expressed the pharmacy’s dedication to reaching more
communities, particularly those living on the margins. “We believe
that expanding our services across the country and improving
people’s health is another way to support CARD MRI’s mission of
eradicating poverty," she stated.
As part of the
celebration, BotiCARD offered free consultations, blood pressure
monitoring, and dental extractions to clients and the general public
who attended the event. In addition, the pharmacy provided a 28%
discount on selected medicines and vitamins.
During the opening, 109
individuals benefited from the free medical services.
Aside from medicines,
BotiCARD offers basic medical supplies, hygiene products, and other
essential health products.
BotiCARD, the health wing
of CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), was
established in 2011 to ensure the availability of affordable and
quality medicines to CARD members, their families, and communities.