42IB receives awards for dismantling Communist Terrorists Group in Eastern Visayas

By DPAO, 8ID PA

January 17, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division of the Philippine Army has recognized the significant contributions of the 42nd Infantry “Tagapagtanggol” Battalion of the 9th Infantry Division which served as an Operational Control (OPCON) Unit of 8ID, in the fight against the insurgents in Eastern Visayas, in a send-off ceremony held at the Headquarters Tactical Operations Group (TOG) 8, Philippine Air Force in Tacloban City on January 16, 2025.

For almost two years of being an OPCON unit of 8ID, 42IB’s efforts and accomplishments has delivered a decisive blow in the ranks of the Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs) in the province of Eastern Samar.

One of its notable accomplishments was the successful dismantling of the ELCON Platoon of the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Browser of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) operating in the provinces of Samar and Eastern Samar on March 3, 2023 and the recovery of assorted high-powered firearms and the capture or surrender of CTG personalities.

After its successful operations and contributing to 8ID towards greater heights against the insurgents in Eastern Visayas, the 42IB will now be returning to 9th Infantry Division in the Bicol province.

Major General Adonis Ariel Orio, the Commander of the Joint Task Force Storm and the 8th Infantry Division, spearheaded the send-off ceremony of the 42IB where he awarded the Meritorious Merit Medal (MMM) and the Command Plaque as recognition for the unit’s significant accomplishments and contributions in the pursuit of ending local communist armed conflict in the region.

In his message, Maj. Gen. Orio expressed his gratitude to 42IB for their unwavering commitment to their shared mission of achieving peace, stability and progress for the people of Eastern Visayas.

“Through your tireless Community Support Operations and Mobile Community Support Sustainment Operations, you did more than neutralize threats and recover firearms – you brought hope and security to communities that longed for peace. Your efforts have strengthened the foundation of long-lasting peace and sustainable development for the people of Eastern Visayas,” Major General Orio said.

Maj. Gen. Orio also encouraged the troops to carry the lessons and experiences they have gained in 8ID.