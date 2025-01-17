42IB receives awards
for dismantling Communist Terrorists Group in Eastern Visayas
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
January 17, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division of the Philippine
Army has recognized the significant contributions of the 42nd
Infantry “Tagapagtanggol” Battalion of the 9th Infantry Division
which served as an Operational Control (OPCON) Unit of 8ID, in the
fight against the insurgents in Eastern Visayas, in a send-off
ceremony held at the Headquarters Tactical Operations Group (TOG) 8,
Philippine Air Force in Tacloban City on January 16, 2025.
For almost two years of being an OPCON unit of 8ID, 42IB’s efforts
and accomplishments has delivered a decisive blow in the ranks of
the Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs) in the province of Eastern
Samar.
One of its notable accomplishments was the successful dismantling of
the ELCON Platoon of the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Browser of the
Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) operating in the
provinces of Samar and Eastern Samar on March 3, 2023 and the
recovery of assorted high-powered firearms and the capture or
surrender of CTG personalities.
After its successful operations and contributing to 8ID towards
greater heights against the insurgents in Eastern Visayas, the 42IB
will now be returning to 9th Infantry Division in the Bicol
province.
Major General Adonis Ariel Orio, the Commander of the Joint Task
Force Storm and the 8th Infantry Division, spearheaded the send-off
ceremony of the 42IB where he awarded the Meritorious Merit Medal (MMM)
and the Command Plaque as recognition for the unit’s significant
accomplishments and contributions in the pursuit of ending local
communist armed conflict in the region.
In his message, Maj. Gen. Orio expressed his gratitude to 42IB for
their unwavering commitment to their shared mission of achieving
peace, stability and progress for the people of Eastern Visayas.
“Through your tireless Community Support Operations and Mobile
Community Support Sustainment Operations, you did more than
neutralize threats and recover firearms – you brought hope and
security to communities that longed for peace. Your efforts have
strengthened the foundation of long-lasting peace and sustainable
development for the people of Eastern Visayas,” Major General Orio
said.
Maj. Gen. Orio also encouraged the troops to carry the lessons and
experiences they have gained in 8ID.
“May you continue to serve with pride, passion, and purpose. Never
forget the ripples of change and peace you have created – they will be
felt for generations to come, Maj. Gen. Orio added.