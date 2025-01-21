PSA Leyte resumes full-swing National ID registration to accelerate province-wide registration progress



PSA Leyte registration personnel assist registrants during the National ID registration process, ensuring a smooth and friendly experience, reflecting the PSA’s commitment to reaching communities across Leyte.

By PSA-8

January 21, 2025

TACLOBAN CITY – The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Leyte, through its dedicated registration personnel, has resumed the full-scale implementation of the National ID registration on January 20, 2025. This initiative is part of the government’s continued commitment to provide every Filipino with a unified and reliable identification system under the National Identification System.

During the Online Refresher Training for the National ID Frontline Services last 16-17 January 2025, which was attended by newly-hired registration personnel, PSA Leyte's Chief Statistical Specialist, Sheryl Ann A. Jamisola, highlighted the importance of the National ID in simplifying both public and private transactions, improving access to social services, and fostering financial inclusion."The National ID serves as a powerful tool for empowering individuals and ensuring that no one is left behind," CSS Jamisola stated during the online training.

Registration centers across Leyte are now fully equipped and ready to efficiently and safely accommodate registrants. The PSA Leyte guarantees that strict health protocols are being implemented to protect both personnel and registrants, particularly children, senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and other vulnerable groups. Details about the exact locations and schedules of registration venues are consistently shared with Local Government Units (LGUs) and Barangay units to keep the public informed.

Citizens are encouraged to visit their nearest registration center with the necessary documents, such as a valid government-issued ID or a birth certificate, to complete their registration process. Mobile registration units were also deployed to remote and underserved areas, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility for all sectors of the population. PSA Leyte calls on all eligible residents of Leyte to take advantage of this opportunity to register for their National ID.

Moreover, our office also offers services for National ID Institutional Registration, ensuring that organizations and institutions can facilitate the registration of their members, employees, or affiliates for the National Identification System. By extending institutional registration services, PSA Leyte enhances accessibility for individuals who may face challenges in visiting registration centers, fostering broader participation in the National ID program. This initiative underscores the importance of inclusivity and convenience in the National ID registration process.