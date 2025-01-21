PSA Leyte resumes
full-swing National ID registration to accelerate province-wide
registration progress
|
PSA
Leyte registration personnel assist registrants during the
National ID registration process, ensuring a smooth and
friendly experience, reflecting the PSA’s commitment to
reaching communities across Leyte.
By
PSA-8
January 21, 2025
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Leyte, through its dedicated
registration personnel, has resumed the full-scale implementation of
the National ID registration on January 20, 2025. This initiative is
part of the government’s continued commitment to provide every
Filipino with a unified and reliable identification system under the
National Identification System.
During the Online
Refresher Training for the National ID Frontline Services last 16-17
January 2025, which was attended by newly-hired registration
personnel, PSA Leyte's Chief Statistical Specialist, Sheryl Ann A.
Jamisola, highlighted the importance of the National ID in
simplifying both public and private transactions, improving access
to social services, and fostering financial inclusion."The National
ID serves as a powerful tool for empowering individuals and ensuring
that no one is left behind," CSS Jamisola stated during the online
training.
Registration centers
across Leyte are now fully equipped and ready to efficiently and
safely accommodate registrants. The PSA Leyte guarantees that strict
health protocols are being implemented to protect both personnel and
registrants, particularly children, senior citizens, persons with
disabilities (PWDs), and other vulnerable groups. Details about the
exact locations and schedules of registration venues are
consistently shared with Local Government Units (LGUs) and Barangay
units to keep the public informed.
Citizens are encouraged to
visit their nearest registration center with the necessary
documents, such as a valid government-issued ID or a birth
certificate, to complete their registration process. Mobile
registration units were also deployed to remote and underserved
areas, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility for all sectors of the
population. PSA Leyte calls on all eligible residents of Leyte to
take advantage of this opportunity to register for their National
ID.
Moreover, our office also
offers services for National ID Institutional Registration, ensuring
that organizations and institutions can facilitate the registration
of their members, employees, or affiliates for the National
Identification System. By extending institutional registration
services, PSA Leyte enhances accessibility for individuals who may
face challenges in visiting registration centers, fostering broader
participation in the National ID program. This initiative
underscores the importance of inclusivity and convenience in the
National ID registration process.
The National
Identification System aims to provide a seamless, secure, and
universally accepted identification system for every Filipino,
reinforcing the country’s drive towards digital transformation and
inclusive development.