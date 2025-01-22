8ID units receives awards for dismantling Communist Terrorist Groups in EV

By DPAO, 8ID PA

January 22, 2025

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The Visayas Command (VisCom), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has conferred the AFP Campaign Streamer Awards to the two Infantry Brigades, three Battalions and former Operational Control (OPCON) Unit of 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division after successfully dismantling Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs) in Eastern Visayas.

The awards was given to the units during the Command Conference held at Headquarters VisCom, Camp Lapu-Lapu, Cebu City on January 22, 2025.

Lieutenant General Fernando Reyeg, the Commander of VisCom together with 8th Infantry Division Commander, Major General Adonis Ariel Orio and Deputy Commander VisCom, Commodore Oscar Canlas Jr., conferred the award.

The awardees are the 801st Infantry Brigade and 42nd Infantry Battalion, a former OPCON unit of 8ID, for dismantling the ELCON Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee (SRC), Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).

The 802nd Infantry Brigade was also awarded for dismantling the Sub-Regional Guerilla Unit (SRGU) Bugsok, SRC SESAME of the EVRPC, the Apoy Platoon and Platoon 2, Island Committee (IC) 47 LEVOX, EVRPC.

The 63rd Infantry Battalion for dismantling the SRGU Bugsok, SRC SESAME, EVRPC.

The 78th Infantry Battalion for dismantling the Apoy Platoon, SRC SESAME, EVRPC and the 93rd Infantry Battalion for dismantling the Platoon 2, IC 47 LEVOX.

Maj.Gen. Orio, lauded the awardee units for their exemplary service in dismantling the CTGs that greatly contributed in the campaign of ending local communist armed conflict in Eastern Visayas.

"These awards is a testament of your dedication and exemplary service. Your accomplishment of dismantling these Communist Terrorist Groups have been vital in our goal of attaining a peaceful and progressive community for the people of Eastern Visayas," Maj.Gen. Orio expressed.

Maj.Gen. Orio also encouraged the troops to continue their efforts and sustain the gains against the remaining insurgents.

"We are almost there, so, let us continue our efforts and sustain our gains against these Communist Terrorist Groups, the people relies on us," Maj. Gen. Orio added.