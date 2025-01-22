8ID units receives
awards for dismantling Communist Terrorist Groups in EV
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
January 22, 2025
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The Visayas Command (VisCom), Armed Forces of the
Philippines (AFP) has conferred the AFP Campaign Streamer Awards to
the two Infantry Brigades, three Battalions and former Operational
Control (OPCON) Unit of 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division after
successfully dismantling Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs) in
Eastern Visayas.
The awards was given to
the units during the Command Conference held at Headquarters VisCom,
Camp Lapu-Lapu, Cebu City on January 22, 2025.
Lieutenant General
Fernando Reyeg, the Commander of VisCom together with 8th Infantry
Division Commander, Major General Adonis Ariel Orio and Deputy
Commander VisCom, Commodore Oscar Canlas Jr., conferred the award.
The awardees are the 801st
Infantry Brigade and 42nd Infantry Battalion, a former OPCON unit of
8ID, for dismantling the ELCON Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee (SRC),
Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).
The 802nd Infantry Brigade
was also awarded for dismantling the Sub-Regional Guerilla Unit (SRGU)
Bugsok, SRC SESAME of the EVRPC, the Apoy Platoon and Platoon 2,
Island Committee (IC) 47 LEVOX, EVRPC.
The 63rd Infantry
Battalion for dismantling the SRGU Bugsok, SRC SESAME, EVRPC.
The 78th Infantry
Battalion for dismantling the Apoy Platoon, SRC SESAME, EVRPC and
the 93rd Infantry Battalion for dismantling the Platoon 2, IC 47
LEVOX.
Maj.Gen. Orio, lauded the
awardee units for their exemplary service in dismantling the CTGs
that greatly contributed in the campaign of ending local communist
armed conflict in Eastern Visayas.
"These awards is a
testament of your dedication and exemplary service. Your
accomplishment of dismantling these Communist Terrorist Groups have
been vital in our goal of attaining a peaceful and progressive
community for the people of Eastern Visayas," Maj.Gen. Orio
expressed.
Maj.Gen. Orio also
encouraged the troops to continue their efforts and sustain the
gains against the remaining insurgents.
"We are almost there, so,
let us continue our efforts and sustain our gains against these
Communist Terrorist Groups, the people relies on us," Maj. Gen. Orio
added.
This recognition
underscores the ongoing efforts of 8th Infantry Division in
combating insurgency and promoting stability in the region.